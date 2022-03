DALLAS – Three opportunities will be made available in March to gather input for a Loop 9 corridor improvement project in Dallas and Ellis counties. The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public meeting as well as two in-person public meetings to share drafted plans and designs on a proposed new six-lane frontage road (Segment A) from US 67 to I-35E. This segment includes the communities of Cedar Hill, Glenn Heights, Ovilla, and Red Oak.

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO