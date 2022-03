Democrats Skyler Johnson and Wendy Hamberger are looking to unseat incumbent Republican state lawmakers Sen. Anthony Palumbo and Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio in November. Johnson, a 21-year-old college student from Mt. Sinai, came second-to-last in the Democratic primary for the same seat in 2020 with 11% of the party’s vote. He is a board member at the Temple Beth Emeth of Mt. Sinai and is currently on track to receive his bachelor’s degree in political science at Stony Brook University this spring. He is also a political organizer and has served on campaign teams of local candidates, including as the campaign manager of Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO