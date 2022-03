We hear about it so often, someone is missing, gets lost, has an accident of some sort, or is in distress in the mountains. This time of year especially is no joke up there. So many people love to enjoy the great outdoors all year round - as do I - and whether your definition of adventure is a mellow hike on a meandering trail or steep drops off cliffs on skis in the backcountry, this feature on the Apple Watch is something that you should be aware of.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO