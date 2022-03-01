Estell Manor Man Killed in Hamilton Twp., NJ, Motorcycle Crash

I'm not going to lie. It scared the crap out of me. Even though I've seen it a thousand times before, this time I jumped out of my pants. The largest bug in Ocean County has been there a very, very long time. And we've all driven by it hundreds of times, but for some reason, on my way back from a meeting in Lakewood, I caught it out of the corner of my eye, and it was like a War of the Worlds kind of moment.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO