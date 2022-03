VIRGINIA — In what was likely the final game to ever be played on the Roosevelt Gymnasium floor, the Virginia girls’ basketball team put on quite a show, dominating International Falls 89-32 in their 7AA playoff opener. The Blue Devils did what they have done best all season long to get the win: Shoot the three. Virginia nailed 13 first-half threes and then added 6 more for 19 total when all was said and done. Eight different players knocked down a long-range shot in the...

