Did you receive a message to secure your Facebook account or get locked out? Here’s why

By Kara Sutyak
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

(WJW) — Some people logging onto Facebook Tuesday morning are getting a message about their account.

The message reads:

“Your account has the potential to reach a lot more people than an average Facebook user. Hackers are often motivated to attack accounts that have a lot of followers, run important Pages, or hold some community significance.”

Meta says to help defend against “targeted attacks,” it’s requiring Facebook Protect for some accounts. The message goes on to say that if you don’t turn on Facebook Protect for your account by March 17, 2022, you will be locked out of your account until you enable it.

It then goes through to check your account for “vulnerabilities” and makes sure you’re signed up for two-factor authentication. Meta says that significantly improves the security of your account.

Meta says Facebook Protect isn’t available to everyone. The company said it requires stronger security for accounts that have the potential to reach a large audience.

Gadsden grandmother charged with abusing infant

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday by the Gadsden Police Department after authorities became concerned with an infant’s well-being. According to GPD, the Department of Human Resources became concerned about the female child who was living with her grandmother at the time, Wanda Lee Crouch. An investigation was underway and a […]
