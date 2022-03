A Cook County man's bond was set at $1 million after he attempted to flee police in a stolen vehicle in Elmhurst, authorities said. Gonzalo Guerrero, 29, of the 14000 block of Lawndale Avenue, Midlothian, appeared Thursday at the bond hearing, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney. He is charged with one count of possessing a stolen vehicle, three counts of fleeing and eluding an officer, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and two traffic offenses.

ELMHURST, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO