Twitter suspends U.S. Senate candidate for hateful conduct

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A U.S. Senate candidate for Missouri says she has no plans to delete a transphobic tweet that violated Twitter’s rules against hateful conduct, even after the social media platform...

12 News

Wendy Rogers censured by Arizona Senate for 'unbecoming conduct'

PHOENIX — The Arizona Senate voted Tuesday to censure GOP Sen. Wendy Rogers for making threatening statements that called for the execution of her political enemies. In a 24-3 vote, state senators took the rare step of censuring one of their own for Rogers' recent controversial comments. Several Republicans sided with Democrats to censure Rogers for "unbecoming" conduct that has damaged the Senate's reputation.
Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
Missouri State
Putin’s threat rekindles Cold War fears of nuclear war

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — It has been a long time since the threat of using nuclear weapons has been brandished so openly by a world leader, but Vladimir Putin has just done it, warning in a speech that he has the weapons available if anyone dares to use military means to try to stop Russia’s takeover of Ukraine.
Vicky Hartzler
Roy Blunt
KRMG

Who is Luke Holland, 2022 U.S. Senate Candidate?

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Senior U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe (R) announced his retirement from the United State Senate on Friday, and then immediately threw his support behind his former chief of staff Luke Holland. Holland has been working for Inhofe in some way for the last twelve years,...
Lancaster Online

GOP candidate for U.S. Senate. Dave McCormick makes stop in Columbia Borough

U.S. Senate candidate David McCormick visited Columbia Borough on Wednesday morning to make his pitch to local Republican voters. Pennsylvania needs a “battle-tested” senator, he said, one who understands the international and domestic challenges the United States is facing. McCormick, who until last year was the CEO of...
WATCH: ‘No one fought harder’ for Biden agenda than progressives, says Tlaib.

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib delivered the progressive response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night. Watch Tlaib’s remarks in the player above. President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda has been supported by progressives but undermined by Republicans and “corporate-backed Democratic obstructionists,” Rep. Tlaib said...
