New York City, NY

Estée Lauder fires executive John Demsey following offensive Instagram post

By Gabriela Miranda, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
John Demsey attends the 2019 WWD Beauty Inc Awards at The Rainbow Room on Dec. 11, 2019 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

Estée Lauder, a global cosmetic company, fired its senior executive John Demsey days after he posted a racially offensive meme on Instagram.

Demsey, who served as the company's executive group president, will leave the company and retire on March 4, according to a regulatory filing .

In a company statement, Estée Lauder said Demsey was told to leave the company after his post damaged "our efforts to drive inclusivity both inside and outside our walls, and do not reflect the judgment we expect of our leaders."

Demsey posted a meme of a "Sesame Street" parody book cover in which one of the characters used the N-word, saying he "done got the 'rona at a Chingy concert;" the "rona" referring to the COVID-19 coronavirus, The Wall Street Journal reported .

Following the backlash, Demsey posted an apology to his Instagram stating he was "terribly sorry and deeply ashamed that I hurt so many people."

"The meme is the furthest thing I stand for and I never should have posted it," Demsey said on his Instagram post. "Not only did I hurt many people whom I respect, the terrible mistake that I made has undermined everything I have been working for since I began my career 31 years ago."

Estée Lauder said all of their employees, especially senior leaders, will be held accountable to uphold the company's values.

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Estée Lauder fires executive John Demsey following offensive Instagram post

