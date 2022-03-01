ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Heavyweight champ Tyson Fury says he’ll fight the Russians — if they come to the U.K.

By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is with his former foe Wladimir Klitschko in spirit as he fights off Russian invaders in Ukraine. And according to Fury, if Vladimir Putin’s troops want a piece of him, all they need to to do is bring the battle to his backyard.

“When it comes to war on U.K. soil, I’ll be first up,” the English pugilist told Talk Sport.

Klitschko had spent a decade as the king of the heavyweight division until Fury defeated him by decision in 2015. Now, the former champ is joining forces with Ukrainian fighters including Vasyl Lomachenko, Oleksandr Usyk and his own brother Vitali Klitschko, as they battle the odds to keep their country free from Putin’s Russian forces.

“It’s what they should be doing,” Fury said.

Fury admits that at 6-foot-9 and nearly 250 pounds, he’d be a big target on the battlefield. The Klitschko brothers, who are both retired from boxing, clock in a couple inches shorter than Fury at roughly the same weight.

The fight game has been abuzz with talk of a Usyk and Fury fight, though that deal never came together. Fury told Talk Sport that’s unlikely to happen any time soon because “Oleksandr Usyk’s back in Ukraine with a machine gun.”

On April 23, Fury is slated to fight Dillian Whyte in London.

Vitali Klitschko, who is now the mayor of Kyiv, told “Good Day Britain” last week that “I don’t have another choice” other than taking arms against Russians attacking his city.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

19-Year-Old Ukrainian Biathlete Yevhen Malyshev Killed In War With Russia

Yevhen Malyshev -- a former Ukrainian biathlete -- lost his life while defending his country in the war with Russia ... officials announced Wednesday. He was only 19 years old. The International Biathlon Union's executive board released a statement confirming the tragic news earlier this week ... saying Malyshev died...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bjpenndotcom

Tyson Fury announces he will retire after Dillian Whyte fight

Tyson Fury says he will retire following his fight against Dillian Whyte. Fury is set to defend his WBC and The Rings heavyweight titles against Whyte on April 23 in the UK. Many expected this to be a tune-up fight for a title unification bout against the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua. However, in the media scrum after his press conference to hype the Whyte fight, he announced this will be his final fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitali Klitschko
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Wladimir Klitschko
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Vasyl Lomachenko
Boxing Scene

Canelo-Bivol Will Be Non-Title Fight If WBA Won't Sanction Because Bivol Is Russian Citizen

Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol expect to meet May 7 regardless of whether they fight for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title. BoxingScene.com learned Tuesday night that the WBA’s public stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will not impact the status of the card headlined by Mexico’s Alvarez and Russia’s Bivol. The WBA, along with the IBF, WBC and WBO, have jointly announced that those sanctioning organizations will monitor the approval of championship matches involving Russian boxers as long as this unprovoked attack lasts in Ukraine.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Russians#English#Ukrainian#Usyk#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Boxing Insider

Jermall Charlo Views Canelo Alvarez Showdown As Inevitable: “In Due Time”

Jermall Charlo was closer than ever to landing a mega showdown against Canelo Alvarez. The Houstonian power puncher was on the front end of a two-fight deal presented to Alvarez from PBC’s Al Haymon, the promotional banner in which Charlo fights under, along with a second showdown against David Benavidez. In total, Alvarez was offered upwards of $100 and reportedly gave serious consideration to inking his name on the dotted line.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

‘There is no fear’: World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk joins fight against Russia in Ukraine

Oleksandr Usyk maintains “there is no fear” after the world heavyweight champion joined the fight against Russia in Ukraine.The unified world champion has taken up arms and joined the territorial defense battalion alongside fellow boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko, as well as former fighters Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko.Initially out of the country and in London on business when Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, Usyk had been in negotiations to rematch Anthony Joshua following his victory over the Briton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September. But Usyk quickly travelled back home and insists he is prepared to sacrifice himself for his...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

John Fury: Dillian Whyte will quit on his stool

By Barry Holbrook: John Fury says Dillian Whyte will quit on his stool complaining of a shoulder injury when the going gets tough in his title fight against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on April 23rd. John feels that Dillian (28-2, 19 KOs) lacks the experience, ring IQ, and talent...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Channel 3000

Oleksandr Usyk: ‘My soul belongs to the Lord and my body and my honor to my country,’ says heavyweight champion after joining Ukrainian defense battalion

Ukrainian boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko are childhood friends. They grew up dreaming of fighting their way to fame and glory, and together they conquered the world with their fists. Between them, the 35-year-old Usyk and the 34-year-old Lomachenko won three Olympic gold medals and have since established themselves...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury details ‘aggressive’ gameplan to knock out Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury has said that he will be “more aggressive than ever” as he targets a knockout victory over Dillian Whyte.The two British heavyweights meet at Wembley Stadium on 23 April.With Whyte not appearing at a pre-fight press conference at the home of the England football team on Tuesday, Fury faced the media alone and laid out his strategy as he looks to remain unbeaten in an emphatic manner.The 33-year-old WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion believes there would be “no point” in misleading Whyte about his gameplan.“I’m going to try and come in the heaviest I’ve ever been,” Fury...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Four World Champions at War: Usyk, The Klitschko Brothers and Lomachenko

By Robert Brizel, Boxing News 24 Correspondent: The World Heavyweight title and the heavyweight division with triple dynamite. WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO World Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk joined the territorial Ukrainian Defense Battalion, to fight in armed conflict with Wladimir Klitschko, Vitali Klitschko, and Vasyl Lomachenko on the front lines.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Mike Tyson told he would’ve lost to Tyson Fury in his prime

Mike Tyson has been told that even in his prime he would have lost to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.Tyson is considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all-time, reigning as the undisputed world champion from 1987 until 1990.Fury was named after the American, who was heavyweight champion at the time of the British boxer’s birth, and like Tyson has made an unbeaten start to his career.And former UFC competitor Brendan Schaub told Tyson to his face that he believes that Fury has “the best” technique in boxing history.Speaking on the The Lions Den with Mike Tyson and...
COMBAT SPORTS
Reuters

Anthony Joshua will wait for rematch with Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk

2022-03-03 02:59:59 GMT+00:00 - Anthony Joshua's heavyweight-championship rematch won't be happening anytime soon. The reigning champion, Oleksandr Usyk, is occupied with weightier matters, having gone back to his native Ukraine to aid in the fight against the Russian invasion. Usyk, 35, earned a unanimous-decision win over Joshua, a 32-year-old from...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy