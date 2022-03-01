ASU-affiliated university in Kyiv in limbo amid Russian invasion

A university in Kyiv, Ukraine, with ties to Arizona State University remains closed to students and faculty as the Russian invasion continues in the country’s capital.

American University Kyiv, with a curriculum designed and powered by ASU, sits empty. The university recently opened on Feb. 3 to ensure students in the region can develop the necessary skills to serve a rapidly changing economy. The international American university is the first of its kind in Ukraine.

ASU designed the curriculum through its partnership with Cintana Education, though the fate of AUK remains unknown amid the war.

“They are not ASU students and there is no ASU personnel there,” said ASU spokesperson Jay Thorne. “The curriculum for the school comes via ASU through our partnership with Cinatana. I cannot tell you if classes are being conducted this week, or not. Last week, classes were being held.”

Thorne added ASU students and faculty were never intended to be present at AUK.

Rick Shangraw, president of Cintana Education, talked about the benefits of blending American and European education in a news release announcing AUK’s opening.

“Education remains the most powerful lever for ensuring economic prosperity and individual mobility,” said Shangraw. “Arizona State University has a demonstrated track record of developing innovative academic programs with strong student outcomes, at scale. It’s now bringing that expertise to the world. And in Ukraine, American University Kyiv will benefit from the insights of ASU and other Cintana Alliance members to give students an opportunity to build meaningful careers and contribute to the growth and success of the region.”

In a statement to Independent Newsmedia, Shangraw confirmed the school remains closed for now and plans are subject to change.

“Yes, we are monitoring the situation in Ukraine very closely and remain committed to the University and our colleagues there,” Shangraw said. “University faculty and staff are continuing to move forward with plans to open when we have a better understanding of the outcomes, but their safety is our top priority right now. There are currently no students, or faculty, on campus.”

AUK launched with master’s and bachelor’s degree programs in subject matters such as computer and software engineering, business and global management. During the next few years, the international American university plans to expand its offerings to include engineering, health sciences, architecture, design and law.

“ASU is excited to work with AUK to expand access to higher education in Ukraine. Now, more than ever before, there is an opportunity for higher education to unite people in learning, collaboration, job creation, and economic development,” said ASU Executive Vice President and University Provost Nancy Gonzales in a statement announcing the launch. “We are proud at ASU to be known as the most innovative university in the United States and will bring that spirit of innovation to our collaboration with AUK.”

Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and air raids soon began in Kyiv. The invasion remains ongoing. AUK’s campus is located in Postal Square on the right bank of Dnieper River, in the historical center of the capital.