New on Disney+ in March 2022

‘Outlander’ star Caitriona Balfe has been happily married to Tony Mcgill for 3 years; the pair even share a baby boy, NAME. Learn more about Caitriona’s love here!. Time-traveler Claire and her 18th-century love Jamie’s relationship feels so passionate and real on Starz’s Outlander, it’s hard to believe stars Caitriona Balfe, 42, and Sam Heughan, 41, aren’t married in real life. But even as their onscreen relationship moves forward with the show’s season 6 premiere set for Mar. 6, offscreen, Caitriona has a love story of her own with her husband of three years Tony McGill, 45. The duo, who wed secretly in August 2019, even recently welcome a baby boy. Everything to know about Tony and his romance with Caitriona, here!
Comments / 0