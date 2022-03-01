ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

New on Disney+ in March 2022

By Jean Bentley
Rottentomatoes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a rough few months without a new Marvel series on Disney+ — we were spoiled in 2021! — but the wait is over: Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight finally makes its debut at the end of March. But that’s not all: The streaming service will be the new home of...

editorial.rottentomatoes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Braff
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Kylie Rogers
Person
Erika Christensen
WDW News Today

March Hours Extended at all Four Walt Disney World Theme Parks

Hours have been extended in the first few weeks of March at all four Walt Disney World theme parks. Magic Kingdom will continue to open at 9:00 a.m. On March 13, it will close at 10:00 p.m. instead of 9:00 p.m. From March 14 through 19, it will now close at 11:00 p.m.
TRAVEL
HollywoodLife

Caitriona Balfe’s Husband: Everything To Know About Tony McGill, Her Spouse Of 3 Years

‘Outlander’ star Caitriona Balfe has been happily married to Tony Mcgill for 3 years; the pair even share a baby boy, NAME. Learn more about Caitriona’s love here!. Time-traveler Claire and her 18th-century love Jamie’s relationship feels so passionate and real on Starz’s Outlander, it’s hard to believe stars Caitriona Balfe, 42, and Sam Heughan, 41, aren’t married in real life. But even as their onscreen relationship moves forward with the show’s season 6 premiere set for Mar. 6, offscreen, Caitriona has a love story of her own with her husband of three years Tony McGill, 45. The duo, who wed secretly in August 2019, even recently welcome a baby boy. Everything to know about Tony and his romance with Caitriona, here!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
##Brain Games#Iron Fist#Defenders#Parental Controls#Pin#Turning Red#Academy Award
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
TV SHOWS
UPI News

'Daredevil,' 'Jessica Jones' and more heading to Disney+ on March 16

March 1 (UPI) -- Live-action Marvel television shows that first appeared on Netflix including Daredevil and Jessica Jones, are heading to Disney+ on March 16. Luke Cage, Iron Fist, crossover series The Defenders and The Punisher, all originally from Netflix, are also coming to Disney+ along with ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
Country
Egypt
SPY

21 Can’t-Miss New Streaming Releases in March 2022: What To Watch on HBO Max, Paramount+, Disney+

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is right around the corner — seriously, it’s so, so close — but that doesn’t mean we’re quite ready to decrease our TV and movie intake over here. In fact, there are tons of new shows and films that we can’t wait to dig into this month. As we wait out that transition from blistering cold to milder weather with lots of rain, we’re eagerly updating our list of all the can’t-miss...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Ximena Reportedly Claims The Show Faked Scene With Mike And Her Kids

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is nearing its end, and as it hits the final episodes of the season, there’s a big problem with Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. On the heels of a recent episode where Ximena called Mike “weird” and too needy, and said she didn’t love him at the moment, some updates on social media indicated the two might no longer be a couple. Now there’s even more supposed evidence their split is real, and it comes via an alleged conversation online a fan had with Ximena, with the latter apparently claiming the show faked a pivotal scene featuring her kids, Juan David and Harold Steven.
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

10 Tim McGraw Songs From The ’90s That You Loved, But Probably Forgot About

Most newer artists (and even some of the greats) will often throw a good cover song into their set to get the crowd going. It’s cool to be at a similar age with a lot of upcoming artists, because we all grew up on the same music. For those of us that grew up in the ’90s, Tim McGraw was one of the biggest influences of the time, and still is to this day. Walk into any country show, or […] The post 10 Tim McGraw Songs From The ’90s That You Loved, But Probably Forgot About first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Ordinary Joe’ Co-Creator Says He “Couldn’t Be More Proud” Of Series Upon NBC Cancellation

Click here to read the full article. Despite the many lives of Joe Kimbreu, this timeline does not have another season of Ordinary Joe in store. On Friday, Deadline learned exclusively that the NBC series would not be moving forward for Season 2. With the cancellation sinking in, the creative team behind Ordinary Joe, including co-creator Garrett Lerner, reflected on the series. “Just got official word that there will be no season two of #OrdinaryJoe,” tweeted Lerner Friday afternoon. “Couldn’t be more proud of the writers, actors, the directors and the uber talented craftsmen and women who all came together as...
TV SERIES
E! News

Kaley Cuoco Gives Her Thoughts on Co-Star Pete Davidson Following Kanye "Ye" West's Music Video

Watch: Kim Kardashian Supports Pete Davidson Amid "Eazy" Backlash. Kaley Cuoco is anything but flighty when it comes to supporting her Meet Cute co-star, Pete Davidson. On Thursday, March 3, the Flight Attendant actress shared some kind words for her castmate after Kanye "Ye" West, who has been vocal about his displeasure for Pete's ongoing romance with Kim Kardashian, released a music video that showed a clay figure in the comedian's likeness getting kidnapped and buried alive. The visuals drew backlash on social media, with several stars publicly defending Pete.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy