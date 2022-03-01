ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Monsta X's Kihyun shares 'Voyager x Somewhere' mood sampler

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31n7MA_0eSYyiYd00

March 1 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Kihyun is teasing his debut solo single album.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Monsta X, released a mood sampler for the album, Voyager, on Tuesday.

The mood sampler, titled "Voyager x Somewhere," shows Kihyun wearing a green suit while seated at a table. He slides a glass of water over to another version of himself in a white suit.

Kihyun also shared a teaser photo featuring his two selves.

Voyager features the title track "Voyager" and two other songs, "Comma" and "Rain." Kihyun will release the album March 15.

Monsta X also consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group is signed to Starship and made its debut in 2015.

Monsta X is known for the singles "Trespass," "Beautiful," "Who Do U Love?" featuring French Montana and "You Can't Hold My Heart." The group released its second English album, The Dreaming, in December.

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Monsta X's Kihyun Just Announced He's Making His Solo Debut

It’s an exciting time to be a Monbebe. On Saturday, Feb. 19, Starship Entertainment announced Monsta’s Kihyun is getting ready to make his long-awaited solo debut this March. The agency revealed the star will drop his first single album, titled, VOYAGER, in just a few weeks and it’ll feature three brand-new songs. From its release date and tracklist to its comeback schedule and teasers, here’s everything you need to know about Kihyun’s upcoming project before it arrives.
MUSIC
UPI News

Apink share 'Dilemma' choreography video

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Apink has released a choreography video for its single "Dilemma." The K-pop stars shared a dance practice video Thursday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for the song. The video shows the members of Apink perform the "Dilemma" choreography in...
WORLD
UPI News

Mamamoo's Solar shares 'Face' track list, 'spoiler' teaser

March 2 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Solar is gearing up to release her debut solo EP. The 31-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a track list for the mini album, Face, on Wednesday. Face will feature the title track "Honey" and four other songs,...
WORLD
UPI News

Winner's Seungyoon to release solo single 'Born to Love You'

March 3 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Seungyoon is gearing up to release a new solo single. The 28-year-old K-pop star, born Kang Seung-yoon, shared a title poster for the song, "Born to Love You," on Thursday. The poster shows Seungyoon wearing jeans and an open oversized jacket that shows...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Times-Herald

Charli XCX feels 'low'

Charli XCX has been "feeling quite low". The 29-year-old singer admitted her mental health has declined in recent months, prompting her to take a step back from social media because she was struggling to handle criticism of her new music. Speaking to the new issue of Rolling Stone UK, she...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
MUSIC
The Press

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran to release new duet next month

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran will release their new duet, ‘Bam Bam’, next month. The 'Don't Go Yet' hitmaker and the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker - who previously teamed up on 'South of the Border' from Ed's 2019 record 'No.6 Collaborations Project' - have joined forces once again.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kihyun
The Independent

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift release duet ‘The Joker and The Queen’

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have released their new track – a version of Sheeran’s song “The Joker and The Queen” – 10 years after their first collaboration, “Everything Has Changed”.“Me and Taylor first met and wrote and recorded our first song together in 2012, 10 years ago now,” the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram, as he announced the release of the single. “I’m so so honoured to have her on this song. Not only is she the best singer/songwriter in the world but she’s also a very close friend, I’m very lucky to have her in my life.” For...
MUSIC
NME

Charli XCX drops “sexy” new disco pop single ‘Baby’

Charli XCX has shared another new single from her forthcoming album ‘CRASH’. The disco pop track – Baby’, sees the singer accompanied by two backing dancers in a new video, which you can view below. The single, which follows her recent collaboration ‘Beg For You’ with...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsta X#Voyager#Sampler#French Montana#South Korean
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Responds To NBA YoungBoy Dissing Him In New Song

Baton Rouge-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently fired off some shots at a large number of his fellow hip-hop superstars, calling out Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz, 21 Savage, and more on his latest single, "I Hate YoungBoy." The song was a direct response to Lil Durk's new song, "AHHH HA," which was released from his forthcoming studio album, 7220. The track included a few lines that were obviously directed at YoungBoy, prompting a response from the rapper within a few hours.
NBA
103GBF

Slash Reveals Which Black Sabbath Song Has Heaviest Riff Ever

When it comes to heavy, Black Sabbath essentially laid the groundwork for what we would come to know as heavy metal today. And during a recent interview with Matt Pinfield on Los Angeles' 95.5 KLOS, Slash paid his respects to the legendary band's work, even calling out one of their songs for having the heaviest riff that he could think of.
ROCK MUSIC
Complex

People Are Loving Rihanna’s Response to Someone Telling Her She’s Late to Dior Show in Paris

Fans who have been patiently awaiting Rihanna’s Anti follow-up know better than anyone that Riri runs on her own time, and there’s no point in questioning her. As the mother-to-be and Fenty icon arrived seemingly late to the Dior womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, one attendee didn’t seem to understand this rule. In a new video circulating Twitter, a bystander can be heard yelling “you’re late” at Rih as she walks into the show with her entourage. Her response is quickly becoming a moment to remember, as fans think they can hear her saying the words “no shit” right back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Bad Bunny’s ‘Te Deseo Lo Mejor’ Lands in the Top 10 on Latin Pop Airplay Chart

Bad Bunny captures his 15th top 10 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Airplay chart as “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” surges 22-8 in its second week on the Feb. 19-dated ranking. The new top 10 is the sixth single from El Último Tour Del Mundo, his third studio album, which led Top Latin Albums for 27 weeks between December 2020 and July 2021 (it sits at No. 2 on the current list).
MUSIC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
300K+
Followers
51K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy