Milwaukee's mask mandate ends and the county will loosen some requirements Wednesday as COVID-19 numbers improve

The Milwaukee mask mandate is no more.

The requirement that the Common Council and Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson instituted in January came with a March 1 expiration date, and there have been no moves to extend it.

Also lifted Tuesday were the masking requirements for city facilities and employees, Johnson said during a virtual briefing Tuesday. He said city employees could wear face coverings at their own discretion, except for those who work in health care or high-risk settings or when they are asked or required to wear masks in a private residence or business.

"While in city facilities, members of the public who are unvaccinated or symptomatic are strongly encouraged to continue wearing face coverings," he said.

The ordinance that expired Tuesday applied to anyone at least 3 years old in a building open to the public and included a series of exemptions. It required that owners and operators of businesses open to the public ensure that people present in their spaces comply.

But Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said when the ordinance was passed that her department did not have the staff capacity to enforce the requirement while focusing on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. She said she hoped businesses would ask their customers to wear masks.

She said Tuesday that there remain situations where masking will be needed, including for those with COVID-19 symptoms or who are not feeling well, and those within 10 days of being diagnosed with the virus who are around other people.

As for whether a mask mandate could ever return, the health commissioner said it remains unclear what challenges future variants will bring.

"I don't think I can say with any certainty what the future brings," she said. "But there is a measure of hopefulness at this point but also a note of caution that we still have people who are vulnerable, we still have inequities in who's impacted most by COVID-19 and we still need to respect people's individual masking choices."

Why is Milwaukee dropping its mask mandate?

The requirement expired Tuesday as the metrics the city and county use to determine the severity of the virus in the community had been improving. Days earlier, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also announced new guidelines allowing most Americans to unmask inside.

On Tuesday, the seven-day disease burden had dropped to "moderate transmission" while the percent of positive COVID-19 test results in the city was in the "low transmission" category, according to the Health Department .

"We have not been in the moderate and low transmission categories since July 15 of last year," the acting mayor said.

About 63% of city residents at least 16 years old are fully vaccinated and 68.8% have received at least a first dose, according to the Health Department.

Still, the health commissioner cautioned last week that the CDC guidance "does not mean the COVID-19 pandemic is over."

Where you still have to wear a mask in Milwaukee County

The removal of the city's mask mandate does not mean that masks are no longer required anywhere — though Milwaukee County will also make changes to its masking requirements on Wednesday.

Masks will still be required for members of the public in "essential service buildings" such as the courthouse and Marcia P. Coggs Human Services Center and in "high-risk facilities" such as the House of Correction, jail, behavioral health hospital and the youth detention center, according to Brandon Weathersby, spokesman for County Executive David Crowley.

County employees in high-risk facilities and those who provide essential services directly to the general public will have to continue to mask up.

"Many people in the county depend on the services we provide and many of them have medical or social vulnerabilities to COVID-19," Weathersby said in an email.

County employees with no interaction with the public and who are not moving around in public spaces will not have to wear masks, Weathersby said.

Milwaukee County Transit System riders will also have to wear masks until at least March 18, in accordance with federal rules.

"MCTS follows federal guidelines, and the Transit Security Administration mask mandate is in place until March 18," MCTS spokeswoman Kristina Hoffman said in an email.

Some local institutions will lift their mask rules in the days to come. Marquette University will make masks optional indoors starting March 2, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will lift its mask rule March 19.

