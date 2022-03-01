Column rates another ‘bravo’

Vanity Fair's Joe Pompeo reports that Licht, who currently serves as Stephen Colbert's showrunner on The Late Show, had been one of the rumored names last year to take over CNN -- months before Jeff Zucker was ousted as president. "My sense of the reaction inside CNN, where journalists were left dumbfounded, anxious, and very angry over WarnerMedia’s handling of the Zucker situation, is that people are breathing a little easier," says Pompeo. As one source told him: "He’s the best of the names that have been floated." Another source added that CNN staff feared they would get an empty, which is not Licht: “Everyone is breathing a sigh of relief and views him as a skilled producer who will care deeply about the programming." Meanwhile, Pompeo reports that Licht had to have an abrupt meeting with his Late Show staff Saturday over Zoom after news leaked of his hiring.

