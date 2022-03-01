Our world in photos: March 1

Photos: World monuments lit in solidarity with Ukraine The London Eye is lit up in the colours of the Ukraine flag, in London, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the world's geopolitical landscape. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) (Alberto Pezzali/AP)
People around the world rallied in solidarity with Ukraine on Sunday, as Russia continued its unprovoked invasion of the country. Why it matters: The invasion has united the world and sparked global outcry, with thousands taking to the streets in cities like London, Washington, D.C., and Putin's backyard in Moscow.
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
China may already be sharing data with Russia, and America wouldn't stand "a fighting chance" if the two superpowers combined their cyberwarfare capabilities, the U.S. Air Force's former chief software officer told Fox News. "Not many nations would be able to push back," Nicolas Chaillan told Fox News. "I don't...
Russia has said it will temporarily block foreign companies from exiting investments in the country. BP, Shell and other major companies have said they'll cut ties to Russia over the war in Ukraine. Russia's ban adds to the difficulties for foreign investors, who are scrambling to work out what effect...
CAPTURED Russian troops yesterday claimed they were thrown into war as cannon fodder and lied to by Vladimir Putin. They pleaded to be returned home — after Ukrainians celebrated using British weapons to obliterate tanks and armoured personnel carriers. How to donate by text. TEXT TO 70141. £3 —...
This is the moment a Russian soldier held two grenades in the air as he walked among Ukrainians demanding that they surrender. Footage, filmed in Konotop, shows the Russian serviceman holding what appear to be two grenades above his head as he walked through a crowd of furious Ukrainian citizens shouting 'shame'.
In the hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operations against Ukraine, videos began to pour in creating a picture of the extent of Russia’s military assault. Russian forces launched a variety of missile, rocket and artillery attacks on Thursday, as well as airstrikes from fighter jets and...
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. intelligence had predicted a blistering assault by Moscow that would quickly mobilize the vast Russian air power that its military assembled in order to dominate Ukraine's skies. But the first six days have confounded those expectations and instead seen...
