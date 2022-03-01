ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our world in photos: March 1

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUKRAINE — Animal comfort: Animal keeper Kirilo Trantin comforted an elephant at...

Boston 25 News

Photos: World monuments lit in solidarity with Ukraine

Photos: World monuments lit in solidarity with Ukraine The London Eye is lit up in the colours of the Ukraine flag, in London, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the world's geopolitical landscape. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) (Alberto Pezzali/AP)
Axios

In photos: Pro-Ukraine rallies erupt around the world

People around the world rallied in solidarity with Ukraine on Sunday, as Russia continued its unprovoked invasion of the country. Why it matters: The invasion has united the world and sparked global outcry, with thousands taking to the streets in cities like London, Washington, D.C., and Putin's backyard in Moscow.
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
