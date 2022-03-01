ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoquiam, WA

Motel employee stabbed to death in Hoquiam

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
Hoquiam fatal stabbing A 25-year-old employee at the motel was stabbed to death. (Hoquiam Police Department)

HOQUIAM, Wash. — One person died from their injuries after they were stabbed at a Hoquiam motel.

Officers from Hoquiam and Aberdeen were called to the Oceanside Motel in the 2400 block of Aberdeen Avenue Monday night.

An officer spotted the suspect, later identified as a 31-year-old Hoquiam man, running in an alley, and detained him.

The victim, a 25-year-old employee of the motel, was taken to the hospital, but later died from their injuries.

Hoquiam police said Monday they were working to get a search warrant for the motel room associated with the suspect.

The man is being held in the Hoquiam city jail but at some point will be transferred to the Grays Harbor County Jail on felony charges.

Crime & Safety
