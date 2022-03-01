Rep. Reed: “Message of Solution” Needs to Come from Biden During State of the Union

Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced actions to strengthen the Department of Financial Services’ enforcement of sanctions against Russia, including the expedited procurement of additional blockchain analytics technology. These tools will bolster the Department of Financial Services’ ability to detect exposure among DFS-licensed virtual currency businesses to Russian individuals, banks and other entities that the Biden Administration has sanctioned. As part of DFS’s work to become a leading, data-driven regulator of the global financial services sector, the Department has been assessing a number of technology tools and service providers to augment current supervisory capabilities. Accelerating the procurement process is a critical step to strengthen the Department’s ability to enforce anti-money laundering and Bank Secrecy Act laws in this immediate crisis and beyond.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO