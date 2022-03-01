ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Union, NY

Rep. Reed: “Message of Solution” Needs to Come from Biden During State of the Union

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union Address tonight as President and Congressman Tom Reed says he will be listening...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 2

Related
FL Radio Group

NY Announces New Financial Services Enforcement of Sanctions Against Russia

Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced actions to strengthen the Department of Financial Services’ enforcement of sanctions against Russia, including the expedited procurement of additional blockchain analytics technology. These tools will bolster the Department of Financial Services’ ability to detect exposure among DFS-licensed virtual currency businesses to Russian individuals, banks and other entities that the Biden Administration has sanctioned. As part of DFS’s work to become a leading, data-driven regulator of the global financial services sector, the Department has been assessing a number of technology tools and service providers to augment current supervisory capabilities. Accelerating the procurement process is a critical step to strengthen the Department’s ability to enforce anti-money laundering and Bank Secrecy Act laws in this immediate crisis and beyond.
POLITICS
FL Radio Group

Helming Urging Hochul to Suspend Gas Tax

State Senator Pam Helming is calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to suspend the state’s gas tax. Helming cites concern over rising prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and higher inflation as reasons for suspending the tax in an effort to provide “immediate relief to New Yorkers.”
BUSINESS
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy