For $199, you can see up to 40 shows this summer at the Virginia Beach amphitheater

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Live Nation announced their new Lawn Pass program on Tuesday, offering concertgoers the chance to attend up to 40 shows over the course of a local venue’s summer concert series for $199, plus fees.

The Lawn Pass will be available at 30 venues in 2022, including the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach. They allow access for shows all summer long, including sold-out shows, Live Nation says.

Each venue will only have a limited number of passes available, which will go on sale starting on Wednesday, March 2, at 1 p.m. here while supplies last.

The lawn pass can only be used at a specific venue. If you have a pass for Virginia Beach, then you can’t use it for other locations such as Bristow or Charlotte.

Event lists vary by venue, but here are some of those coming to Virginia Beach. Fewer than 20 shows are currently on the docket:

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Thomas Rhett

Keith Urban

Jason Aldean

The Backstreet Boys

Dave Matthews Band

O.A.R.

Jimmy Buffett

Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild N Out Live

Zac Brown Band

To see the full list of acts for Virginia Beach, click here.

The participating venues include:

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)

Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA)

Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Center, NY)

Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX)

Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM)

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL)

Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)

PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)

PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)

The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (Scranton, PA)

The Pavilion At Star Lake (Burgettstown, PA)

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VI)

Waterfront Music Pavilion (Camden, NJ) – Formerly BB&T Pavilion

For the full list of performers and amphitheaters participating, CLICK HERE.

