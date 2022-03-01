Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Won't play Wednesday

Anunoby (finger) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports. Anunoby will be missing his third straight game due to a fractured finger on his right hand, but the Raptors seem optimistic that his absence won't stretch much further beyond that. On Monday, he met with a specialist in Los Angeles, with the doctor not recommending surgery and informing Anunoby that he could heal within two weeks. At this stage, the Raptors are determining whether the forward may be able to play through the injury. For now, the pain Anunoby is experience is too much to manage, but he could try to give it a go Thursday versus Detroit or Friday versus Orlando.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO