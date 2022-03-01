ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Won't play Wednesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Wiggins (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Nuggets, Joe Mussatto of The...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
Miami Herald

Sixers’ Star Trio Shines in Another Dominant Win Over Knicks

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers looked to keep their post-All-Star break hot streak alive. Last Friday, the Sixers rolled out their star trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and the newly acquired James Harden against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After picking up a dominant victory in Minnesota, the Sixers hit...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Thunder#Oklahoman
The Associated Press

Brogdon helps Pacers rally late, beat Magic in OT 122-114

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon hung around until the finish and was the difference for the Indiana Pacers against Orlando. Brogdon, had 31 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as the Pacers overcame a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beat the Magic in overtime, 122-114 on Wednesday night.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Opens Up On His Rivalry With Michael Jordan: "We Wanted To Be The Team To Retire Michael Jordan. And That Seven-Game Epic Conference Finals, We Poured Everything Out."

The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
NBA
6abc

Embiid and the 76ers play the Knicks

New York Knicks (25-36, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (37-23, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers take on the New York Knicks. Embiid leads the league averaging 29.8 points per game. The 76ers are 21-14 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia...
NBA
BBC

NBA: Jrue Holiday scores late as Milwaukee Bucks beat Miami Heat

Jrue Holiday secured a game-winning shot with 1.9 seconds remaining as the Milwaukee Bucks fought back to beat the Miami Heat 120-119. The Heat led 113-99 inside the final six minutes before the Bucks, who won the NBA title in 2021, hit back. Holiday scored 23 points and made 11...
NBA
NESN

Kings' Richaun Holmes Ruled Out Wednesday Against Pelicans

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports Richaun Holmes will miss his fourth consecutive game Wednesday, sitting out of the Kings’ matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Dealing with a back injury, Holmes last played in the Kings 125-118 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 16, logging 10...
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Starting for Wiggins

Pokusevski will start Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. With Aaron Wiggins (ankle) sidelined, Pokusevski will join the starting five for the first time since Jan. 5. The 19-year-old has seen an uptick in minutes since he was recalled from the G League on Feb. 8, averaging 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks across 23.6 minutes per game.
NBA
numberfire.com

Eric Gordon (groin) ruled out Wednesday for Rockets versus Jazz

Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon (right groin soreness) has been ruled out for Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. The Rockets are likely just giving Gordon a maintenance day on the second leg of a back-to-back. He played 26 minutes on Tuesday and was held below 10 points for a second straight game. Josh Christopher, David Nwaba, Garrison Mathews (ankle, probable), and Dennis Schroder (ankle, questionable) could see larger roles due to Gordon being out.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Nemanja Bjelica: Won't play Tuesday

Bjelica (quadriceps) is unavailable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Bjelica was questionable for Tuesday's contest and will sit out due to a bruised right quadriceps. Juan Toscano-Anderson, Jonathan Kuminga and Otto Porter should see more run in his absence for Golden State.
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' OG Anunoby: Won't play Tuesday, may return soon

Anunoby (finger) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports. Anunoby will be missing his third straight game due to a fractured finger on his right hand, but the Raptors seem optimistic that his absence won't stretch much further beyond that. On Monday, he met with a specialist in Los Angeles, with the doctor not recommending surgery and informing Anunoby that he could heal within two weeks. At this stage, the Raptors are determining whether the forward may be able to play through the injury. For now, the pain Anunoby is experience is too much to manage, but he could try to give it a go Thursday versus Detroit or Friday versus Orlando.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Won't play Tuesday

Edwards (knee) is unavailable for Tuesday's game against Golden State. Edwards was a game-time decision with the knee injury after posting 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals across 32 minutes during Monday's win over Cleveland, and he won't be suiting up for Tuesday's contest. He'll have a couple of days to rest up before Minnesota's next game Friday at Oklahoma City. Jaden McDaniels will start in his place for the Timberwolves.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy