Sekou Doumbouya: Waived by Lakers

It’s pretty hard to root for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. After 60 games, the Purple and Gold has just managed to win 27 games while losing 33. This record places them 9th in the Western Conference, with the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trailblazers coming nearer to their spot. And while there are tons of factors and decisions that have led the Lakers in this precarious situation, taking a look at LeBron James’ involvement, or the lack thereof, can’t be completely avoided.
