A Crystal Lake man was sentenced to nine years in prison in a case where police found nearly 85 baggies of packaged cocaine in a Crystal Lake motel room. Skylar Kendrick, 33, of the 100 block of South Virginia Street in Crystal Lake, was indicted on unlawful possession of 100-400 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 100-400 grams of cocaine, unlawful possession of 30-500 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis.

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO