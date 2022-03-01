ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Recalled from AHL

Leschyshyn was promoted from AHL Henderson on Tuesday. Leschyshyn...

The Blade

Walleye sign forward Brent Pedersen

The Walleye have signed for Brent Pedersen, a left winger who has spent the majority of his career in the American Hockey League. Pedersen, a native of Arthur, Ontario, last played in the 2019-20 season with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL.
CBS Sports

Kings' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Recalled from AHL

Anderson-Dolan was promoted from AHL Ontario on Tuesday. Anderson-Dolan has generated 37 points over 39 games with AHL Ontario this season. The 22-year-old has not appeared in an NHL contest since Dec. 28.
Seattle Times

Capitals winger Carl Hagelin out long term with eye injury

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Washington Capitals winger Carl Hagelin is expected to miss an extended period of time with what the team is calling a serious eye injury. Hagelin was struck in the left eye with an errant stick during practice Tuesday. General manager Brian MacLellan said the 33-year-old Swede had surgery Tuesday night and is meeting with doctors about what’s next.
CBS Sports

Rangers' Tim Gettinger: Promoted from AHL

Gettinger was recalled from AHL Hartford on Thursday. Gettinger has logged 22 points over 35 AHL Hartford games in 2021-22. The 23-year-old has averaged 8:56 of ice time and been held without a point over four NHL performances this season. His last NHL appearance was in a 3-2 victory over Philadelphia on Jan. 15.
Vacaville Reporter

Sharks’ injury woes go from bad to worse in yet another loss to Golden Knights

The Sharks called on goalie Zach Sawchenko to take over in net Tuesday night after James Reimer left the game with the Vegas Golden Knights before the start of the second period with a lower-body injury. Unfortunately for Sawchenko, he received about as much support — offensively and otherwise —...
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Light work in win

Lehner stopped 16 of 17 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. After missing the last five games with an upper-body injury, Lehner didn't face much of a challenge from the Sharks. The only goal he allowed was a bit of a lucky bounce for Noah Gregor early in the second period. Lehner reached the 20-win mark for the third time in his career -- he's now at 20-13-1 with a 2.81 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 35 games. The 30-year-old will likely resume his status as the Golden Knights' No. 1 goalie, as Laurent Brossoit and Logan Thompson combined to win just one game during Lehner's absence.
WANE 15

Rymsha returns to Komets from AHL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Forward Drake Rymsha has been returned to the Komets from Hershey of the AHL. This season, Rymsha has appeared in five games with the Komets scoring one goal with three assists.  In his time with the Bears, the 23-year-old skated in 32 games, amassing seven assists and 56 minutes in penalties. […]
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Contributes two assists

Karlsson provided a pair of assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Karlsson helped out on both of Reilly Smith's goals in the contest. Prior to Tuesday, Karlsson had produced just one assist in his last six outings. The Swedish center has reached the 20-point mark with 76 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 39 games this season. That's unusually quiet production from him, though he remains an all-situations center in a top-six role.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Two goals in win

Smith scored twice on four shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Smith's line with Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson combined for the last two goals that propelled the Golden Knights to victory. The 30-year-old Smith was limited to five points in eight games in February, so his hot start to March is an encouraging sign. The winger has 16 tallies, 36 points, 141 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-6 rating in 52 contests overall.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark: Lands on IR

Janmark (upper body) was placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site Tuesday. Janmark will miss a minimum of seven days due to his placement on injured reserve, ruling him out for the next four games at a minimum. The 29-year-old has averaged 14:01 of ice time and logged 17 points over 47 games this season.
Fox5 KVVU

Vegas Golden Knights

Since their inception, the Vegas Golden Knights have been one of the premier franchises in the NHL, owning the third-most regular season wins with 202 and ranking in the top-five for attendance every year. VGK ready for final stretch run; Whitecloud, Martinez, Patrick, Lehner all return to practice. Updated: Feb....
CBS Sports

Capitals' Zach Fucale: Recalled from AHL affiliate

Fucale was elevated from AHL Hershey on Thursday. Fucale has gone 8-8-4 with a 2.85 GAA and .884 save percentage over 20 AHL Hershey contests. The 26-year-old has gone 1-1-1 with a 1.75 GAA and .924 save percentage over four NHL appearances. He was elevated in light of Ilya Samsonov's (undisclosed) early departure from practice Wednesday.
CBS Sports

Sharks' Alex Stalock: Recalled from AHL

Stalock was elevated from AHL San Jose on Thursday. Stalock has posted a 3-1-0 record with a 3.81 GAA and .862 save percentage over five performances for AHL Bakersfield this season. The 34-year-old has yet to make his first appearance with the San Jose organization.
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres reassign forward Jack Quinn to Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres announced Tuesday that they have reassigned forward Jack Quinn to the Rochester Americans. Quinn suffered a lower-body injury on January 20 in his second career NHL game and returned to practice with the Sabres Tuesday morning. In two NHL games, the 23-year-old has a goal and an...
NESN

Detroit Red Wings Are Expected to Go with Alex Nedeljkovic in Net Against the Carolina Hurricanes

According to Detroit Red Wings’ digital reporter Daniella Bruce, Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice, which usually indicates that he’ll get the nod between the pipes. He has a 14-15-5 record, a .903 save percentage, and a 3.14 goals-against average in 37 games this season.
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pots power-play game-winner

Kreider scored the game-winning power-play goal and had four shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues. Kreider has been a bit quiet lately, but he picked a clutch time for his 35th goal, and 18th power-play goal, of the season. With the game tied at 3-3 with 8:20 to play, Kreider did what he does best, establishing position in front and deflecting an Adam Fox shot past Ville Husso to break the tie. It was only his second goal in seven games since the All-Star break, but Kreider's still just two back of the league goals lead shared by Leon Draisaitl and Auston Matthews.
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers traded Alex Stalock to San Jose Sharks

Stalock was selected by the Sharks in the fourth round of the 2005 draft and spent the first 11 years of his professional career with the organization. In February of 2016, Stalock was part of a trade that sent James Reimer from Toronto to San Jose. He would then ink a deal with the Minnesota Wild in free agency that same summer.
