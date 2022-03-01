Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Recalled from AHL

Lehner stopped 16 of 17 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. After missing the last five games with an upper-body injury, Lehner didn't face much of a challenge from the Sharks. The only goal he allowed was a bit of a lucky bounce for Noah Gregor early in the second period. Lehner reached the 20-win mark for the third time in his career -- he's now at 20-13-1 with a 2.81 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 35 games. The 30-year-old will likely resume his status as the Golden Knights' No. 1 goalie, as Laurent Brossoit and Logan Thompson combined to win just one game during Lehner's absence.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO