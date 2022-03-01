Queen Creek, San Tan Valley volunteers sought to foster 'barn cats'

There are times when AZ Care Rescue, based out of Queen Creek and San Tan Valley, takes in cats that are not suited to live in a home. Generally, these cats are pregnant or have a new litter of kittens who can be tamed and can find suitable homes once they are of age and fully vetted.



In most cases, AZ Care Rescue attempts to return the cats to their colony once they are fixed and vaccinated, but there are instances in which this cannot occur.



When AZ Care Rescue cannot return the cats to their colonies, it seeks “barn homes” for those cats. A “barn cat” is a working cat that is better suited to life outdoors.



According to a release, working cats who are not suited for indoor living would prefer to spend their lives helping to control a warehouse, ranch, mill or barn rodent and pest population. All they need is shelter, food, water and care.



These cats offer an environmentally safe alternative to poisonous pest controls. When you give these AZ Care Rescue cats a job, you are saving the lives of homeless pets who otherwise would not have been suitable for adoption.

There is no adoption fee for working cats, who are all spayed or neutered and vaccinated, but a donation to help ensure future cats will be able to join the program and go to work is always appreciated.



If you would like more information on AZ Care Rescue working cats, email AZ Care Rescue at alison@azcarerescue.org .