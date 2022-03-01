ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Unboxed festival launches with vow to get Britain reconnected

By Libby Brooks
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxGGl_0eSYvwLg00
Truly lit … About Us, part of the Unboxed festival, at Paisley Abbey. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

Unboxed – the controversial and now heavily rebranded Festival UK 2022 – launched on Tuesday with a pledge to treat the whole of Britain as a venue and satisfy the public’s “huge appetite to get out again and stand next to other human beings”.

The choice to launch the first of the 10 major multi-site projects in Paisley was “a statement of intent”, according to chief creative officer Martin Green. “It is simply not on that large scale work of quality often gets dragged into the metropolis.”

Hailed by organisers as a “once-in-a-lifetime celebration of UK creativity”, the entirely free programme of events will take place from end to end of the four nations and span traditional and online media until October.

The project was greeted with considerable scepticism when it was originally floated by former prime minister Theresa May in 2018, dubbed the Brexit festival and inviting dubious comparison with the 1951 Festival of Britain.

The government was later urged to rethink the festival amid criticism of the £120m funding outlay, as the country struggles to recover from the pandemic.

Green, who confirmed that the festival was “on budget and on time”, said that the scepticism was based on “a myth” about the nature of the project, adding: “We have a huge appetite and it’s clear that people want to get out again. They want to stand next to other human beings and have new experiences, and so I’m really pleased to be able to provide some of those opportunities through the 643 different acts that we will be seeing across the UK.”

The celebration – supported by the four governments of the UK – begins at Paisley Abbey on Tuesday evening with About Us , an immersive history of the universe from the big bang to the present day, combining multimedia installations and live performance. Created by 59 Productions, the Poetry Society and Stemettes , it will tour to Derry, Caernarfon, Luton and Hull to explore the infinite ways in which humans are connected across 13.8 bn years.

The project’s composer Nitin Sawhney described the challenge of “compressing the history of the universe into 25 minutes”. “To find sounds that accompany each aspect of that journey and score that was such an incredible privilege.”

About Us is the first of 10 major projects commissioned as part of Unboxed, which encompass science, technology, engineering, arts and maths and aims to reach 2.5 million young people.

Dandelion is a Scotland-wide project inspired by the global “grow-your-own” movement, and aims to reinvent the traditional harvest festival for a new generation, with unexpected gardens, vertical farms and plant giveaways popping up across the country.

Dreamachine , presented in the UK’s four capital cities, is an artwork that aims to unlock the kaleidoscopic power of the human mind and also to be one of the largest studies of neuroscience ever undertaken.

Galwad will see the National Theatre of Wales taking the whole of the country to year 2052 for one week in September, using world-building techniques.

Green Space Dark Skies has invented lighting technology to create illuminating outdoor artworks in 20 of the UK’s national parks and areas of outstanding natural beauty, including the Cairngorms, Gower Peninsula and the Brecon Beacons.

Our Place in Space is a 10km scale model and sculpture trail of the solar system designed by children’s author and artist Oliver Jeffers, including an interactive augmented reality app, commissioned by Belfast City Council. 

PoliNations brings together sustainable architecture and horticulture as giant fabricated trees and thousands of plants take over Birmingham city centre.

See Monster will transform a decommissioned North Sea offshore platform in Weston-super-Mare into one of the UK’s largest public artworks, as well as offering a blueprint for similar structures in the future.

StoryTrails , led by historian David Olusoga, will use technology to democratise and bring the past alive as people walk through 15 UK towns and cities, simultaneously creating a vast people’s archive.

Tour de Moon is a festival of nightlife and countercultures, travelling in convoy around English nightclubs, pubs and university towns.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reconnected#Harvest Festival#Festival Of Britain#Nightclub#Paisley#Brexit
Telegraph

How many nuclear bunkers are there in Britain... and who would get in?

As befitting of a secret underground nuclear bunker, Kelvedon Hatch has a fairly inconspicuous opening. Every day at 10am, Mike Parrish unlocks a few gates, keeps near the phone and waits to see who’d like to visit his Cold War relic. Sometimes he will post on Facebook, but generally the place sells itself. It may be secret but, every year, 60,000 visitors manage to find it.
ECONOMY
BBC

Covid: All rules in Wales could be axed on 28 March

Wales' last few remaining Covid restrictions could be scrapped on the 28 March, it has been announced. It is the first time ministers have given a date for when laws requiring people to self-isolate and wear masks may end. It has also been confirmed that Wales will gradually end free...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SFGate

Exiled Artists Launch Hong Kong Film Festival in the U.K.

Hong Kong protest films “Revolution of Our Times” and “May You Stay Forever Young” will have their British premiere in March at a new film festival organized by artists and culture sector workers who have relocated to the U.K. Ng Ka-leung, a producer and director of...
WORLD
The Guardian

Bodies missing after Mexican drug cartel massacre caught on video

Mexicans have been left wondering what happened to about a dozen men who disappeared after they were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen. In a video apparently filmed by a resident of the town San José de Gracia in the western state of Michoacán and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Revolting moment solicitor, 37, injected food with his own blood as he strolled through a west London Sainsbury's Local - in a rampage which cost £500,000

This is the moment a solicitor injected food with his blood as he strolled through a Sainsbury's Local in west London during a rampage which cost £500,000. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, walked into three supermarkets carrying a bucketful of hypodermic needles before jabbing at random products on August 25 last year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
The Independent

BBC worker ‘raped during production of cookery show’

A woman was allegedly raped during production of a new BBC cooking show.City of London police are investigating the alleged attack, which reportedly happened in London in September.A source told The Sun the incident has made the crew “really nervous” and has sent “shockwaves” through the team working on the programme, Hungry For It.The new cookery competition pits amateur chefs against each other as they compete for challenges and get help from industry stalwarts.It is being presented by Stacey Dooley, who is best known for her documentaries covering social issues on BBC Three.A statement released by City of London Police said: “On Sunday 19 September 2021, City of London Police was contacted by another police force, which had received a late report of a rape that took place in September 2021.“The evidence in the case is currently being reviewed and the female victim has been supported by specifically-trained officers.”A BBC Studios statement said: “BBC Studios has robust processes in place to ensure that any of our staff or freelancers who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Briton killed in Sydney shark attack was about to marry Australian fiancee

The British victim of a shark attack in Sydney was a 35-year-old former RAF serviceman about to marry his Australian fiancee, it has emerged. Simon Nellist, who was described by friends as “one of the best humans on this planet”, was training for a charity swim when he became the first victim of such an attack on the city’s beaches in almost 60 years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

173K+
Followers
55K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy