Tyson Fury says he will RETIRE from boxing after Wembley fight with Dillian Whyte - turning down a world heavyweight unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua later this year

Tyson Fury says he will retire from boxing after his heavyweight clash with Dillian Whyte next month.

The two-time world champion, aged 33, takes on his British rival Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23.

Fury was then expected to face the winner of Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk later this year.

But Fury says he will hang up his gloves to spend time with his wife Paris and six kids.

He said: 'This is the final fight of my career, I'm retiring after this.

'$150million in the bank, healthy, young, I'm gonna buy a massive yacht abroad.

'I'm retiring, I'm out, this is my final fight, I'm done. '

Fury was speaking at a press conference on Tuesday for his heavyweight showdown with Whyte, who had refused to attend.

Whyte, who is currently preparing for the fight out in Portugal, turned down an offer to fly to London by private jet on Tuesday and officially unveil his clash with WBC champion Fury, having been left incensed with his 20 per cent cut of the fight purse.

The Brixton fighter will also not be receiving a portion of the pay-per-view sales for their domestic dust-up, meaning he is deciding not to help promote it in any way shape or form.

Fury was therefore left to front the press conference along with promoter Frank Warren, and he didn't waste the opportunity to rip into Whyte.

When asked about his rival's absence, the Gypsy King said: 'I think it messes up his legacy a little bit as well.

'In years to come they'll see it was a really good fight, he didn't have any involvement in any of the build-up, not in any of the photographs, there will be no old magazines to look at.

'I think it's a shame not just for him but for his kids and family to look back on in time as well.'

Fury also added: 'If Dillian Whyte doesn't want to be a part of this big event, that's his problem.'