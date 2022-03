Staycation lovers, hotel chain Hilton has opened its biggest hotel in Asia Pacific right in the heart of the island nation. Sitting atop Mandarin Gallery Mall is Hilton Singapore Orchard, a 1,080-room complex sitting in the middle of bustling Orchard Road. The swanky new hotel aims to be a statement piece as it tries to regain its footing in the post-pandemic travel era. Spread across two towers, the hotel is complete with shopping and dining in its vicinity.

