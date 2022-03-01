Wizkid To Headline Inaugural LETSGETFR.EE Carnaval In New York City

Click here to read the full article.

A new live music event is prepared to make its debut this summer in New York City. The inaugural LETSGETFR.EE Carnaval has revealed a diverse lineup for the August 2022 show. The event is set to take place from Aug. 20-21 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. Created by Matthew Morgan, the founder and ex-head of Afropunk, and Jocelyn Cooper, in partnership with the global creative agency Anomaly, LETSGETFR.EE Carnaval has the goal of achieving a diversified workforce across.

According to a press release, the festival is the largest diversity-focused, purpose-driven music experience in the United States, with a commitment to its community that it will only work with brands and companies who commit to long-term systemic change.

“LETSGETFR.EE is on a mission to drastically shift and empower the advancement of the next generation of FR.EE thinkers, artists, activists, and innovators. LETSGETFR.EE embodies the dynamic energy of Brazilian Carnaval and Caribbean sound system culture, rooted in the idea that we are better when celebrating our differences together,” described the statement.

Billed as a “conscious Carnaval,” headlining acts include Missy Elliott , Wizkid , Ozuna, Kali Uchis, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Jhené Aiko, with additional sets from Raveena , Flatbush Zombies, Tems , Tiwa Savage , Major Lazer Sound System, Bas , GoldLink , and more. The stages have been curated by VP Records, Noir Fever, and D36, a newly launched community platform for South Asian stories and music.

All tickets are sold through ticketing partner DICE with early access for Queens residents with valid identification verifying a local address. The Queens presale begins on Tuesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Wednesday, March 9 at 10 a.m. ET.

View the full lineup for the inaugural LETSGETFR.EE Carnaval below.

