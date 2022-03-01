ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Wizkid To Headline Inaugural LETSGETFR.EE Carnaval In New York City

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n3fq0_0eSYvXTd00

A new live music event is prepared to make its debut this summer in New York City. The inaugural LETSGETFR.EE Carnaval has revealed a diverse lineup for the August 2022 show. The event is set to take place from Aug. 20-21 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. Created by Matthew Morgan, the founder and ex-head of Afropunk, and Jocelyn Cooper, in partnership with the global creative agency Anomaly, LETSGETFR.EE Carnaval has the goal of achieving a diversified workforce across.

According to a press release, the festival is the largest diversity-focused, purpose-driven music experience in the United States, with a commitment to its community that it will only work with brands and companies who commit to long-term systemic change.

“LETSGETFR.EE is on a mission to drastically shift and empower the advancement of the next generation of FR.EE thinkers, artists, activists, and innovators. LETSGETFR.EE embodies the dynamic energy of Brazilian Carnaval and Caribbean sound system culture, rooted in the idea that we are better when celebrating our differences together,” described the statement.

Billed as a “conscious Carnaval,” headlining acts include Missy Elliott , Wizkid , Ozuna, Kali Uchis, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Jhené Aiko, with additional sets from Raveena , Flatbush Zombies, Tems , Tiwa Savage , Major Lazer Sound System, Bas , GoldLink , and more. The stages have been curated by VP Records, Noir Fever, and D36, a newly launched community platform for South Asian stories and music.

All tickets are sold through ticketing partner DICE with early access for Queens residents with valid identification verifying a local address. The Queens presale begins on Tuesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Wednesday, March 9 at 10 a.m. ET.

View the full lineup for the inaugural LETSGETFR.EE Carnaval below.

FULL LINEUP:

Aluna Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals Anik Khan Ferg AUDREY NUNA Bakar Bas Batekoo Beenie Man Bomba Estéreo Boylife Cimafunk Deb Never El Alfa Everyday People Flatbush Zombies Fousheé GoldLink Heavy Baile Ilham Jai Wolf Jhené Aiko Jorja Smith Kali Uchis Kojey Radical Lido Pimienta Lous and the Yakuza Major Lazer Sound System María Isabel Missy Elliott Mr Eazi Ozuna Papi Juice ​​Prateek Kuhad Priya Ragu Raveena Teezo Touchdown Tems Tiwa Savage UMI VP Records Weston Estate Wizkid YEИDRY

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Creative Agency#Fr Ee#Brazilian#Tems#Major Lazer Sound System#Vp Records#D36#South Asian
