Green Bay, WI

Police arrest 24-year-old Green Bay woman in connection to homicide

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dO8sT_0eSYvM0s00

A 24-year-old Green Bay woman has been arrested in connection to a death investigation that police are now calling a homicide.

The woman wasn't identified in a news release issued Tuesday, but police did say she was a known associate of the victim.

Police said officers responded around 3:25 a.m. Feb. 23 to a call at a home in the 800 block of Stony Brook Lane. A 25-year-old Green Bay resident was found dead at the home, though he was not a resident of that address. Police said he had connections to the address.

Green Bay Police said the woman was interviewed by detectives, subsequently arrested, and taken to the Brown County Jail on the date of the incident.

The Green Bay Police Department said its investigators, forensics staff and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office processed multiple locations as part of the investigation.

The Green Bay Police Department said it consulted with the Brown County District Attorney early in the investigation and charges have been referred to their office for consideration.

The victim in this case has also not been publicly identified. Police ask for privacy for the victim's family and friends.

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

