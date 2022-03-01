ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Release on Nintendo Switch Later This Year

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are the newest games to be released in the mainstream Pokémon series and they’re coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch. As well as three new starter Pokémon, the game will feature an open-world environment for the first time. While the games don’t have a specific release date...

ComicBook

Rare Sheet of Uncut First Edition Pokemon Cards Up for Auction

An uncut sheet of 1st Edition Base Set Pokemon cards is now up for auction. The auction house Goldin has put the sheet up for auction, with a current high bid of $34,000 as of press time. The sheet not only contains all of the rarest cards in the original Pokemon Trading Card Game Base Set, it also provides a valuable glimpse into the history and manufacture of Pokemon cards. Due to the fact that the sheet has a handwritten note noting that the sheet is "okay for color and fit," this was likely a proof sheet designed to test the printing of cards before they entered mass production. We'll note that these cards are all holofoil cards – non-holofoil rare cards weren't introduced until Wizards of the Coast produced the Jungle expansion set. No details were provided about the seller of the sheet.
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Thief Steals $250K of Cards by Tunneling Into Game Store

A thief stole a massive haul of Pokemon cards by tunneling through the wall of a game store. Last week, a game thief broke into Punch Out Gaming in Forest Lake, Minnesota and cleared out two storage rooms full of Pokemon card products valued at $250,000. While the store had a security system, the alarm wasn't triggered as the thief didn't enter in through a door or window. Much of the merchandise is new product, which is hard to replace due to high demand and a lack of stock from distributors. "I realized how much money, product, and time we put into it, and I just started crying...," said owner Eric Johnson to Fox 9. "I can't recover this product because our distributors don't have any. So, even with the insurance money, that doesn't do us any good." The game store's security camera captured footage of the break-in, which can be viewed below.
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Sells for Record-Breaking Amount

A single Pokemon card sold for nearly $1,000,000 in an auction this week, breaking the record for the most expensive sale of a Pokemon card ever. A graded version of the rare Pikachu Illustrator card was auctioned off for $900,000 this week by Goldin, breaking the record for the most expensive single Pokemon card transaction. No details about the buyer or seller were provided by Goldin, but the sale breaks a previous record of $375,000, which was also for a Pikachu Illustrator card. A graded version of a Shadowless 1st Edition Base Set Charizard also sold for $369,000.
ComicBook

Pokemon Brings Back Original Anime Style in New Short

Pokemon has brought back the original anime's art and design style with a stunning new short! The franchise is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in a number of huge ways as Pokemon has collaborated with a number of big name artists for all sorts of releases that have included new video games, art, anime specials, music videos, fashion, and more. Now the franchise is collaborating with an artist they have tapped in the past for some cool Uniqlo designs in a series of special new exhibits hitting in Japan over the next few weeks. But this exhibit kicked off in a pretty cool way.
epicstream.com

Did Rockstar Games Just Tease The Setting of GTA 6?

Did Rockstar Games just tease the setting of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6?. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games already confirmed that they're working on GTA 6, the sixth entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. However, the developer didn't share new details about its gameplay, release date, or what video game platforms it will be available on, but rumors suggest that they're aiming to release it in 2023, but a 2024 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is far more likely. There are also rumors that claim Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami, will be one of the central locations of GTA 6.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
CNET

Pokemon Go March Community Day: Alolan Sandshrew, Bonuses and More

March is almost here, and one of the biggest events happening in Pokemon Go next month is March's Community Day. The event takes place on Mar. 13 and features both regional forms of Sandshrew, along with a few other special bonuses. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.
CNET

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Get a Free Pokemon From GameStop

Pokemon Legends: Arceus players can pick up a free Pokemon for the game from GameStop. Beginning Feb. 25, participating stores in the US and Canada will be distributing free download codes for a Hisuian Growlithe, one of the new regional forms introduced in Pokemon Legends. This Growlithe is level 26 -- to represent the Pokemon series' 26th anniversary -- and comes alongside 20 Feather Balls, which fly much farther than standard Poke Balls.
Apple Insider

'Pokemon Trading Card Game Live' launching in beta on Feb. 22

The Pokemon Company has announced that a limited beta of "Pokemon Trading Card Game Live" will launch on iOS, macOS, and other platforms later in February ahead of an official debut. "Pokemon TCG Live" was first announced back in September 2021, but a release was delayed until 2022. The game...
ComicBook

Pokemon Cosplay Celebrates Kanto's Starters a Gorgeous Makeover

Pokemon Day has come at last, and fans are living their best life to celebrate the franchise. After all, Japan welcomed the debut of Pokemon Red and Green on this day decades ago, and the IP is still kicking. With billions of fans the world over, Pokemon is stronger than ever, and that is why one makeup artist felt it was time to add a bit of spice to Kanto's starters.
GamesRadar+

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly

The Pokemon Gen 9 starters have been confirmed. In a blog post following the announcement of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Nintendo showed off the games' new starter Pokemon. First up is Sprigatito, a "capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokemon." It's difficult to tell at this point, but there's a touch of the Misdreavus to the cat's design, and the 'Spri' is quite close to 'spirit', leading me to think this could evolve into a Grass/Ghost type, of which there are only four others in the series.
SVG

The One Thing Pokemon Legends: Arceus Fans Can't Agree On

"Pokémon Legends: Arceus" may be the hit Nintendo was hoping the title would be, but some fans think the game is still divisive. Releasing only about two weeks ago, "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" has received no shortage of positive reception from critics, but some players feel like "Pokémon" games are still years behind other franchises.
Engadget

Guerrilla Games explains why 'Horizon Forbidden West' works well on the PS4

Guerrilla Games set itself up with an unusual challenge when developing Horizon Forbidden West, which comes out on Friday, February 18th. According to the game’s director and technical director, Guerrilla was well aware of the PS5 and much of its capabilities when it started working on Forbidden West in 2018. But, the company also planned to make the game work on the PS4, a console that turns nine years old this fall.
d1softballnews.com

They imagine Elden Ring as a PS1 game and the result is epic

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles with an open-world role-playing game from the creators of Dark Souls that has earned unanimous critical acclaim as one of the highest-rated games of all time. Its about FromSoftware’s biggest and most ambitious game to date, but what would have happened to Elden Ring if it had come out at the time of PS1. A user has created a nice demake of Elden Ring so we can get an idea.
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet might not let you sneak up on wild Pokemon anymore

Pokemon fans think catching mechanics will be reverting to the standard formula in Scarlet and Violet, despite the new games' open-world approach. A post on the series' subreddit pointed out a line in the blog post released alongside the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet announcement, stating that "you'll be able to experience the true joy of the Pokemon series - battling alongside wild Pokemon in order to catch them."
dbltap.com

How to Evolve Graveler in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers are trying to evolve Graveler into Golem in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Graveler's evolution is an interesting process. Graveler has five spawn locations, including the Obsidian Fieldlands. As a Rock and Ground type Pokemon, Graveler is strongest against Electric types. It is weakest against Water and Grass types. Its base form is Geodude, Hisuian Pokedex number #046. Graveler is the First Evolution, and its Hisuian Pokedex number is #047. Golem is the Final Evolution, with a Hisuian Pokedex number of #048.
VIDEO GAMES

