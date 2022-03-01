ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regional wrestling: Top 10 Class 3A wrestlers to watch from Districts 2, 12

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
 2 days ago
Delaware Valley's Zach Jacaruso, left, is ranked first in the state at 113 pounds. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

There are 52 PIAA berths up for grabs at this weekend’s Class 3A Northeast Regional wrestling tournament at Liberty’s Memorial Gym.

Most will go to the District 11 powerhouse, but not all.

Who are the best bets from Districts 2 and 12 to leave Bethlehem with a ticket for Hershey? Here’s a look at 10 who could leave with the highest finishes.

Top 10 from Districts 2-12 Class 3A

(in alphabetical order)

Magnus Bibla, Crestwood (34-4 at 215 pounds) : Had two career wins before this breakout season. Losses two returning 2A state qualifiers and a pair of 3A state-ranked competitors.

Julian Everitt, Pittston Area (35-1 at 132) : A returning regional fifth-place finisher with 22 pins. His lone loss is to an out-of-state competitor.

Zach Jacaruso, Delaware Valley (33-1 at 113) : A returning state runner-up ranked No. 1 by PA Power Wrestling. Lone loss came at 120 vs. Nazareth’s Charlie Bunting. He knocked off national No. 1 Anthony Knox of St. John Vianney (N.J.) at Escape the Rock.

Sean Logue, Father Judge (13-0 at 120) : A state seventh-place finisher two years ago, when he beat Bethlehem Catholic’s Cael McIntyre twice, Northampton’s Carson Wagner, Stroudsburg’s Josh Jasionowicz twice, Council Rock North’s Tony Burke and Jacaruso. He missed last season and the first six weeks this season. The bottom half of the bracket with Nazareth’s Charlie Bunting, Freedom’s C.J. Horvath and Wallenpaupack’s Jaden Colwell is loaded.

Caleb Marzolino, Abington Heights (30-1 at 172) : Lone loss to a returning 2A state qualifier, he has 25 bonus-point wins. Dominated District 2 tournament with absence of Wilkes-Barre Area’s Jayden Pahler.

Bryce Molinaro, Hazleton Area (33-2 at 189) : Returning state sixth-place finisher whose only losses are to national No. 7 (at 182) Jude Correa of Wyoming Seminary and Nazareth’s Sonny Sasso in the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic final.

Gunnar Myers, Wallenpaupack (38-1 at 126) : A returning state fifth-place finisher as a freshman whose lone loss this year was to returning 2A state champ Jaden Pepe of Wyoming Area.

Maxwell Roy, St. Joe’s Prep (36-6 at 285) : Has 25 pins and several of his losses are to state-ranked competitors. Never know at this weight class. Never know with freshmen.

Luke Sirianni, Abington Heights (34-0 at 106) : A returning state sixth-place finisher with wins over four others in this bracket, including District 2 runner-up Tyson Cook of West Scranton three times.

James Spindler, Pittston Area (33-2 at 160) : Returning regional fourth-place finisher whose losses are to state-ranked 172-pounder and state No. 10 Coltyn Sempko of Shikellamy — whom he later beat in the same tournament.

Others to watch : Tyson Cook, West Scranton (106); Brian Heard, Abington Heights (138); Austin Smith, Abington Heights (145)

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

