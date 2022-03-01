Mom, 1-year-old killed in NYC blaze

A mother and her 1-year-old daughter were killed in a Brooklyn blaze Tuesday morning, officials said.

Flames broke out on the second story of 6 Alice Court in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:49 a.m., an FDNY spokesman said in a statement.

The 22-year-old mom and her daughter were taken to Interfaith Hospital but couldn’t be saved, offficials said. A third person was treated for a minor injury.

Authorities are still looking into what started the blaze.

The identities of the mother and child have yet to be released by police.

Everyone managed to escaped the deadly flames even though one other person was injured.

People watch as fire crews attempt to clear up and investigate the cause of the fire.

According to the FDNY spokesperson, it took over an hour for firefighter to get control over the inferno.

Fire crews say that once the blaze started, it quickly spread through the apartment building.

Twelve units and 60 members of the FDNY responded and had the flames under control by 11:18 a.m.

