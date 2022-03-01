ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom, 1-year-old killed in NYC blaze

By Tina Moore
 2 days ago

A mother and her 1-year-old daughter were killed in a Brooklyn blaze Tuesday morning, officials said.

Flames broke out on the second story of 6 Alice Court in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:49 a.m., an FDNY spokesman said in a statement.

The 22-year-old mom and her daughter were taken to Interfaith Hospital but couldn’t be saved, offficials said. A third person was treated for a minor injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMOBI_0eSYua4J00
Flames broke out on the second story of 6 Alice Court in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:49 a.m.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PMj9A_0eSYua4J00
Authorities are still looking into what started the blaze.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUhKU_0eSYua4J00
Twelve units and 60 members of the FDNY responded and had the flames under control by 11:18 a.m.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40LbC5_0eSYua4J00
The identities of the mother and child have yet to be released by police.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UvGbU_0eSYua4J00
Both the mother and her child were pronounced dead upon arriving at Interfaith Medical Center.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35niPg_0eSYua4J00
Everyone managed to escaped the deadly flames even though one other person was injured.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fTCjm_0eSYua4J00
People watch as fire crews attempt to clear up and investigate the cause of the fire.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJ4HE_0eSYua4J00
According to the FDNY spokesperson, it took over an hour for firefighter to get control over the inferno.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEbUh_0eSYua4J00
Fire crews say that once the blaze started, it quickly spread through the apartment building.

Twelve units and 60 members of the FDNY responded and had the flames under control by 11:18 a.m.

The city fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

The identities of the mother and child weren't immediately released.

