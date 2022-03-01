ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Cheryl Burke visits wedding venue to ‘reflect’ after Matthew Lawrence split

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlEzL_0eSYuZ8S00
Cheryl Burke shared photos from a recent trip to her 2019 wedding venue. Instagram/Cheryl Burke

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke visited her California wedding venue to “reflect” on her divorce from Matthew Lawrence.

“Taking a few days alone to focus inward, reflect and really try to feel my feelings – with my partner in crime of course ♥️,” Burke, 37, captioned a series of Instagram photos Monday, with Burke’s French bulldog, Ysabella, along for the ride.

In reference to the current unrest in Ukraine, the dancer added, “I think it’s important to note, that I am so fortunate to be able to pause and take this time for myself. As much as I may be going through personally, it is nothing compared to the suffering in Ukraine right now.”

Burke shared the post from Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, the luxury resort that hosted Burke and Lawrence for their May 2019 wedding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KANG_0eSYuZ8S00
Burke’s French bulldog, Ysabella, went along for the ride.

The “DWTS” pro filed for the dissolution of her marriage to the “Boy Meets World” alum, 42, last week, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to paperwork obtained by Page Six, the pair of exes have been separated since Jan. 7.

Following the filing, Burke briefly acknowledged the split on Instagram, telling her followers, “I know I have always said that I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there isn’t really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LqOws_0eSYuZ8S00
Burke filed for divorce nearly three years after marrying Lawrence.

“I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy,” she wrote, concluding, “Thank you all for all the kind words & support you’ve given me – love you all. xx Cheryl.”

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Colton Underwood announces engagement: ‘Life is going to be fun with you’

Colton Underwood is preparing to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Jordan C. Brown. The former "Bachelor" star, 30, announced the couple's engagement during an interview with People magazine, revealing that he and Brown, 39, celebrated taking the next step in their relationship while in California's Big Sur earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill & Daughter Audrey McGraw Rock Matching Daisy Dukes In Throwback Pics

Faith and her youngest daughter Audrey are totally ‘twinning’ with white tees and denim shorts in the adorable snaps from their recent family vacation. Faith Hill and her youngest daughter Audrey McGraw are all about twinning! The 54-year-old country music star’s baby girl, 19, took to her Instagram on Tuesday (February 1) to share adorable throwback snaps of the pair in matching outfits. In the two photos (below), Faith and Audrey could totally pass as sisters! The “Breathe” hitmaker looks super chic in her casual ensemble of daisy dukes, a white tee and designer sunglasses. Audrey followed suit, wearing the exact same wardrobe except for a baseball cap, and captured the post, “twinning in 2019.”
CELEBRITIES
People

Christina Haack Shares Sweet Family Photo After 'Fun Day' with Fiancé Josh Hall and Her Kids

Christina Haack was all smiles during her family day of fun. On Sunday, the Christina on the Coast star, 38, shared a sweet photo on Instagram from a day out with fiancé Josh Hall and her children, daughter Taylor Reese, 11, and son Brayden James, 6 — who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — and son Hudson London, 2 — whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Pro Sharna Burgess Expecting Her First Child With Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green may have placed 13th on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, but it looks like they’re winning in the game of love. E! News reports that Sharna and Brian are “expecting a baby” and “confirmed” the news in a Hawaiian photoshoot where “Brian was seen wrapping his arms around his love while cradling her […] The post Dancing With The Stars Pro Sharna Burgess Expecting Her First Child With Brian Austin Green appeared first on Reality Tea.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
bravotv.com

Riley Burruss Shared the Most Precious Photo of Siblings Ace and Blaze

Kandi Burruss’ eldest daughter, Riley Burruss, is sharing one of her favorite photos of her little brother and sister, Ace and Blaze Tucker. The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter recently captured the sweetest moment between her younger siblings on Instagram. On February 9, Riley took to her Instagram Stories...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Miranda Lambert Shares Intimate Photos With Her Husband in Honor of Their Anniversary

Is it getting hot in here or is it just us? Singer Miranda Lambert isn’t shy about showing off her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and we can’t blame her. Since the two met, they’ve been #CoupleGoals in our book. As an award-winning country singer, Miranda’s a busy busy bee, but she always makes sure to make time for her husband...even if that means he’s alongside her for a steamy music video.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here's The Real Reason Hoda Kotb And Joel Schiffman Broke Up

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement and ended their eight year relationship, after deciding that they would be “better off as friends.” The 57-year-old Today anchor and the 63-year-old financier started dating in 2013 and got engaged back in November 2019; they have two adopted daughters together – 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine – and they said they will both be doing everything they can to co-parent their children in the best way they can.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Burke
Person
Matthew Lawrence
bravotv.com

Andy Cohen Shares an Update on His Love Life (and It Involves John Mayer)

John Mayer was recently by Andy Cohen's side when the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And, Andy recently hosted one of the singer/songwriter's recent concerts, so, clearly, these guys are always there for one another. And you can bet when Andy needs some romantic advice, John answers the call.
CELEBRITIES
Sacramento Bee

Heather Rae Young Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Her Stepkids

So sweet! Heather Rae Young bonded with Tarek El Moussa’s two kids long before their July 2020 engagement. The Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star first told his daughter, Taylor, and his son, Brayden, about his relationship with the Selling Sunset star after they went out “a few times.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#French#Fairmont Grand Del Mar
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiance Star Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison

TLC’s 90 Day Fiance never fails to introduce us to some of the wackiest TV characters that reality TV has ever seen. We’ve met cat-loving mama’s boys like Colt Johnson (and his mother Debbie Johnson, who’s a star in her own right.) Additionally, the over-the-top diva twins Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva managed to get […] The post 90 Day Fiance Star Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

How Al Roker reflected on 'miracle' baby news with wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts make parenthood look easy but it was a challenging journey to get where they are. The couple share Nick, 19, and Leila, 23, together and also daughter, Courtney, 34, from his previous marriage to Alice Bell. However, Al and Deborah had trouble conceiving and at...
SCIENCE
Page Six

Page Six

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy