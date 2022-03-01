ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Beetlejuice’ sequel in the works from Warner Bros and Brad Pitt’s Plan B: report

By Alex Mitchell
Page Six
 2 days ago
The cult-classic 1988 comedy "Beetlejuice," which starred Michael Keaton, is reportedly getting a sequel. ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Fans of this zany 1988 cult movie are sure to rejoice.

A sequel for Tim Burton’s comedic, ghostly “Beetlejuice” is reportedly in the works from Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B, according to Deadline.

The details-scarce project has allegedly “long been in the works at Warner Bros.,” according to the outlet, which also noted that the film is currently in a pre-script stage.

“Beetlejuice” — which starred Michael Keaton as the titular ghoul who had several misadventures with a recently deceased young couple, played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin — grossed $73 million worldwide in its opening year, according to Box Office Mojo, and fittingly took home an Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling in 1989. The camp classic also featured Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder.

There was no word on whether any of the original movie’s stars would reprise their roles.

In addition to the sequel, Pitt’s company is also developing “Blonde,” a Netflix project that will see Ana de Armas play Marilyn Monroe; a Latino-themed remake of “The Father of the Bride” for HBO Max; and another Warner Bros. film with “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho, per Deadline.

MOVIES
Page Six

