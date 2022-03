Last month, Christopher Adams announced his sophomore album as Pendant, Harp, which will be out in April. We’ve heard “Thorn” from it so far. Today, Adams is sharing another track, the pulsing and pulse-pounding “Static Dream,” which comes with a video directed by Ramez Silyan. “I wrote Static Dream after seeing my late father in my sleep one night,” Adams said in a statement. “The dream was chaotic and sad but over the following day I felt a closeness to him I hadn’t felt since his passing. It felt like a new memory I was able to forge with him outside of space and time.” Check it out below.

