Helping Your Helpers

It’s hard to think about our parents aging, but being prepared can ease the stress and make difficult decisions go more smoothly. Being able to make choices about the continued care of your parents while they still have the cognitive abilities to express their wishes is the first step. Use these 10 questions to start the discussion every adult child should have with his or her parents. They were compiled by expert advice from Corey Vallandingham, marketing director of Springhurst Pines, and Kelly Gannott, elder law attorney. You might want to think about these questions for yourself as well.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 22 DAYS AGO