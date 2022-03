Cheating is a word that has a lot of meanings and can be hard to describe. For example, I have dreams about cheating, but I’m just having fun with no real consequences in my dreams. But when I actually cheat on someone, it hurts them and never feels good at all. I believe that when you have dreams about cheating, it is basically a warning sign. I say this because my dreams never get to the point where they are doing anything wrong.

26 DAYS AGO