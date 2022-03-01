ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady still being cryptic about NFL future on golf course

By Jeremy Layton
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Tom Brady has retired. Right?

…right?

The future Hall of Famer was at the Seminole Pro-Member golf tournament this week, not long after announcing his retirement from the NFL. But when he was asked Monday by SiriusXM if his radio gig — the “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM show — was his only job, the 44-year-old remained cagey.

“To be determined,” Brady said. “A lot of things going on. Today, it’s golf.”

It could mean anything. Perhaps he’s in talks for a broadcasting gig. Maybe a significant position in football that doesn’t involve playing – reports surfaced recently that the Miami Dolphins eyed him for an ownership position.

He is also starring in a buddy comedy movie and is developing his own clothing line.

But this only adds to the odd intrigue surrounding the legitimacy of his retirement. Despite saying he was content with retirement on his “Let’s Go” show after the news dropped, he said that “nothing is promised” when it pertains to his future. NFL insider Mike Giardi also said that the vibe around the league was that Brady was “almost forced” into retirement, and that he wasn’t quite ready.

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, publicly stated on several occasions that she wanted him to retire. But is he really ready to walk away?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AegWD_0eSYtloV00
Tom Brady with the Bucs in the playoffs

At the combine, Buccaneers GM Jason Licht joined NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” and discussed the void at quarterback left behind by Brady’s retirement. He, too, didn’t sound ready to completely count out a return.

“We’ll see what the future holds,” Licht said. “Let’s just say, we’ll leave the light on. We always leave the light on for a guy like Tom Brady.”

Then, rumors bubbled up that a possible rift with the Bucs’ coaching staff led Brady into retirement, with a report that he did not see “eye to eye” with the offensive game planning. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians denied the report, calling it “bulls–t,” but it’s just more smoke to sift through.

Could Tampa Bay release him, and could he end up playing for another team? Unlikely – but possible.

For now, Brady is retired – and golfing. But is he really? It’s something to watch as the NFL offseason unfolds.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Tom Brady just gave another cryptic answer about a possible comeback

That's been a hot topic ever since the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback announced his retirement one month ago -- in part because Brady himself hasn't closed the door on a potential comeback. During an interview Tuesday morning, Brady continued to leave that door open. Before...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gisele Bündchen
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Interested In Wide Receiver Trade

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have their eyes on an under utilized receiver in the NFC. According to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook, the team, “sniffed around the idea of trading for Cardinals WR Andy Isabella last deadline.” Noting, now that Isabella now has permission to seek a trade, “Cleveland is still likely interested.”
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Bills interested in Rob Gronkowski

Long tethered to Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski has not informed the Buccaneers he is retiring just yet. Another contending team is interested to see if Gronk would continue his career now that his longtime quarterback has retired. The Bills are interested in adding Gronkowski as a free agent, Tim Graham...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Nfl Network#Buccaneers#American Football#Seminole
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Suggests Big Cowboys Trade: Fans React

Dan Orlovsky doesn’t think Amari Cooper should be on the Dallas Cowboys roster next season. In fact, Orlovsky thinks that Cooper should be traded to another team. He also believes that the team should prioritize Dalton Schultz over Cooper. “The Cowboys can and should trade Amari Cooper mainly because...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Had 2-Word Response To Dolphins Sean Payton Trade Request

Earlier this week, an interesting story stole the NFL headlines – and continues to make noise. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk issued a report suggesting the Miami Dolphins wanted to land both Sean Payton and Tom Brady this offseason. However, that plan was scrapped following the class-action lawsuit from former head coach Brian Flores.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Miami Dolphins make decision on QB Deshaun Watson

Well, according to Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier, Watson will not be playing for the Dolphins this season. Grier told reporters on Tuesday that the Dolphins are closing the door on a potential Deshaun Watson trade. The #Dolphins will not be trading for #Texans QB DeShaun Watson, officially. Door is...
NFL
PWMania

The Undertaker’s WWE Hall Of Fame Inductor Revealed

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is set to induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 38 Weekend. Vince appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today and announced that he will be doing the honors for Taker as he goes into the 2022 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.
WWE
iheart.com

NFL Insider on Tom Brady's Future: 'He's Not Retired'

Dan Patrick: “You’ve been on this story before anybody, and that is Tom Brady to the 49ers. Can you still see Tom Brady playing again, and if so, is it for the 49ers?”. Mike Florio: “Absolutely, and I got to give [Chris] Simms credit for bringing that to fruition. Brady wanted to play for the 49ers when he was a free agent after leaving the Patriots and the 49ers said ‘no thank you.’ Okay, good luck with Jimmy Garoppolo. I think the 49ers would admit that they probably have a Super Bowl trophy or two if they had gone with Tom Brady instead of Jimmy G. Especially after this Tom Brady, Sean Payton, Miami Dolphins thing, I don’t think he’s retired, I think he’s retired from the Buccaneers. I think he’s trying to find a graceful exit from Tampa Bay. Last year he got a Super Bowl, this year they took a step back, and now I think he is eyeing a place where he walks through the door with the deck stacked in his favor. The question is how much of a fight will the Buccaneers put up if he decides in June or July that he wants to leave? I would say they owe it to him to give him what he wants. He brought a Super Bowl trophy to a team who had no business being in the Super Bowl and he filled the stadium last year. I think he’s coming back, I just think he’s trying to find a way out of Tampa.” (Full Video Above)
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady sparks speculation with latest retirement comments

Tom Brady’s latest remarks on his post-retirement plans are sure to spark more speculation that a comeback could be on the cards. Brady appeared on pro golfer Fred Couples’ SiriusXM radio show Tuesday and was asked about his future plans. His response was certainly eyebrow-raising. “I wish I...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Jordan Has Idea For NASCAR: Fans React

Basketball legend Michael Jordan is now a NASCAR co-owner, and apparently he has an interesting financial model he wants the sport to try. According to Jordan’s financial advisor, Curtis Polk, His Airness wants to help NASCAR teams become less reliant on sponsors and find revenue through additional avenues, such as media.
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy