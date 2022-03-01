ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

City of Akron’s Racial Equity and Social Justice Taskforce shares final recommendations

By Megan Becka, special to cleveland.com
 2 days ago
AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron’s Racial Equity and Social Justice Taskforce this week shared its final recommendations for policy changes intended to...

Comments / 12

sonny
1d ago

I love my house and neighborhood. But hate this cesspool city of Akron . Worst mayor we have ever had. Forces good people to move.

3
Paul Wallbrown
2d ago

So, a committee was created 14 months ago JUST to advise creating more "Sub" committees????? SMH

5
John Warner
1d ago

what don't the leaders of Akron see it don't matter if you want to create racial Justice in the city the whites are going to keep moving out that's all there is to it if you're white and you can afford it you're moving out otherwise if you're white and poor you going to stay there with the black community and make the city even poorer

Related
Cleveland.com

Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter touts optimistic future in virtual 2022 state of the city address

PARMA, Ohio -- Mayor Tim DeGeeter used his recent virtual state of the city address to tout past successes and future projects coming to the seventh-largest city in Ohio. “As we look at our economy, we often turn toward GM’s Parma Metal Center, one of our city’s largest employers,” DeGeeter said. “A major part of our past, and critical for our future, the stamping plant is going strong.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Orange councilman seeks return to in-person meetings

ORANGE, Ohio -- Councilman Brent Silver would like to see Village Council return to in-person meetings and asked how soon that may happen. “As far as I know, we’re the only elected board in the area -- councils or school boards -- that’s not meeting in person at this point,” he said during Wednesday’s meeting (March 2).
ORANGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections bumps poll worker pay

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections announced Thursday that poll worker pay for the upcoming elections would be increased by up to $100. As part of their launch to recruit poll workers for the May 3 primary – which could be moved due to the lack of legislative and congressional maps – the board said it would bump the base stipend for poll workers from $173 to $250, with workers having the opportunity to make up to $275 for their time. Poll workers perform critical tasks on election day, such as overseeing poll locations and handing out correct ballots.
Cleveland.com

Who will lead Ohio’s schools? 27 applicants for state superintendent include Trump-era official aiming to regulate ‘race-based instruction’ and state board member who quit Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A former U.S. Department of Education official whose agency oversaw the gutting of a push to address racial disparities in school discipline is one of 27 people who applied to become Ohio’s superintendent for public instruction. Other applicants include a member of the Ohio State Board...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights City Council considers ambulance fee increase

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council is currently considering a fee increase related to Parma Heights Fire Department ambulance runs. “Most cities throughout Ohio reevaluate their EMS billing rates every three to five years,” Fire Chief Matt Bernard said. “Our city has not raised our rates since 2010. Our billing company came to us and advised us to review and raise our rates like other cities have done.
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Republicans urge state supreme court to OK latest state legislative maps; Dems urges court to have someone else draw them

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission say the Ohio Supreme Court should uphold the most recent set of state legislative maps they approved last week. And their Democratic counterparts say the court, as it did two previous times, should reject the maps as unconstiutional Republican gerrymanders,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland carjackings increase more than 50% since 2019, former U.S. attorney testifies: The Wake Up for Thursday, March 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. It’s going to be brisk today, with highs staying in the mid-20s, but skies are expected to clear as the day progresses. It will be very chilly overnight as temps drop into the mid-teens with mostly clear skies. Read more.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio legislators introduce bill to restore pensions of salaried Delphi retirees the government slashed in the GM bankruptcy

WASHINGTON, D. C. -- A bipartisan group of legislators in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday introduced legislation that would restore the pensions of salaried workers for Delphi that the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation cut by as much as 70 percent more than a decade ago after the federal government stepped in to resolve General Motors’ bankruptcy.
OHIO STATE
