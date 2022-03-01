City of Akron’s Racial Equity and Social Justice Taskforce shares final recommendations

PARMA, Ohio -- Mayor Tim DeGeeter used his recent virtual state of the city address to tout past successes and future projects coming to the seventh-largest city in Ohio. “As we look at our economy, we often turn toward GM’s Parma Metal Center, one of our city’s largest employers,” DeGeeter said. “A major part of our past, and critical for our future, the stamping plant is going strong.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city’s Recreation Board, in a special meeting Monday (Feb. 28), made a recommendation that City Council cancel the services provided by the Community Partnership on Aging (CPA) to Richmond Heights’ seniors. Ward 3 Councilwoman Cassandra Nelson attended Monday’s board meeting and read the...
ORANGE, Ohio -- Councilman Brent Silver would like to see Village Council return to in-person meetings and asked how soon that may happen. “As far as I know, we’re the only elected board in the area -- councils or school boards -- that’s not meeting in person at this point,” he said during Wednesday’s meeting (March 2).
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections announced Thursday that poll worker pay for the upcoming elections would be increased by up to $100. As part of their launch to recruit poll workers for the May 3 primary – which could be moved due to the lack of legislative and congressional maps – the board said it would bump the base stipend for poll workers from $173 to $250, with workers having the opportunity to make up to $275 for their time. Poll workers perform critical tasks on election day, such as overseeing poll locations and handing out correct ballots.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A former U.S. Department of Education official whose agency oversaw the gutting of a push to address racial disparities in school discipline is one of 27 people who applied to become Ohio’s superintendent for public instruction. Other applicants include a member of the Ohio State Board...
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council is currently considering a fee increase related to Parma Heights Fire Department ambulance runs. “Most cities throughout Ohio reevaluate their EMS billing rates every three to five years,” Fire Chief Matt Bernard said. “Our city has not raised our rates since 2010. Our billing company came to us and advised us to review and raise our rates like other cities have done.
AKRON, Ohio -- Former Republican state legislator Christina Hagan is circulating petitions to run for congress in Ohio’s 13th congressional district, whose latest incarnation would include parts of Summit and Stark counties. In a Thursday interview, she said she is “praying through” whether to make her third bid for...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Why do Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission say they can gerrymander? The argument is that the Ohio constitution only specifically bars “unduly partisan maps” in an earlier phase of the redistricting process. We’re talking about the latest loophole in the redistricting saga on Today...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- National Democrats have found themselves in the odd position of arguing for an Ohio state legislative map plan that would favor their party to win fewer districts than the one that Republicans recently approved. Conversely, Republicans now are arguing in court in favor of their plan, saying...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — One of Cleveland’s largest law firms is leaving his home of nearly three decades and moving across Public Square to the Key Tower. Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Arnonoff will move into the 164,000 square-foot space in the middle of next year, said Valerie Jerome, a spokeswoman for Key Tower owner The Millennia Cos.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission say the Ohio Supreme Court should uphold the most recent set of state legislative maps they approved last week. And their Democratic counterparts say the court, as it did two previous times, should reject the maps as unconstiutional Republican gerrymanders,...
WASHINGTON, D. C. -- A bipartisan group of legislators in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday introduced legislation that would restore the pensions of salaried workers for Delphi that the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation cut by as much as 70 percent more than a decade ago after the federal government stepped in to resolve General Motors’ bankruptcy.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s new plan to expand mental health and drug abuse treatment would pour hundreds of millions of dollars into suicide prevention, mental health services for youth, and community clinics providing 24/7 access to people in crisis. Unveiled as part of his State of...
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- What’s long, deep and hidden under the northern streets of Lakewood?. That, of course, is the city’s interceptor, which was first installed in 1918 and completed in the 1940s. It both collects and carries combined sewer and sanitary sewer flows from approximately 77 percent of the city to the wastewater treatment plant.
