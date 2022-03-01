City of Akron’s Racial Equity and Social Justice Taskforce shares final recommendations

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections announced Thursday that poll worker pay for the upcoming elections would be increased by up to $100. As part of their launch to recruit poll workers for the May 3 primary – which could be moved due to the lack of legislative and congressional maps – the board said it would bump the base stipend for poll workers from $173 to $250, with workers having the opportunity to make up to $275 for their time. Poll workers perform critical tasks on election day, such as overseeing poll locations and handing out correct ballots.

5 HOURS AGO