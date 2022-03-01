ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia House passes bill making masks optional for schools

By Corrine Hackathorn
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

The state House of Delegates has passed legislation, House Bill 4071, making masks optional for students and faculty across West Virginia.

The bill passed the chamber with a vote of 80 to 16 and now goes to the Senate for further consideration.

HB 4071 proposed to prohibit public schools from imposing a COVID-19 mask mandate for any student or school employee, regardless of confirmed outbreaks.

According to WSAZ , It would also let the student’s parents or guardians have the option to determine whether the student will wear a mask along with it outlawing testing requirements for those who are asymptomatic and presymptomatic.

As for quarantine, the legislation would restrict it to only those who test positive for COVID-19 and the quarantine period would only last for five days or with a negative test result.

Democrats opposed the measure arguing that it would endanger other students as well as family members who interact with those who would be exposed.

