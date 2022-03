It seems the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to replace Tom Brady despite the longtime NFL quarterback continuously leaving the door open on a return. Brady, who admitted he maintains the “never say never” mindset, expressed how he will be stepping away from the league after 22 years and seven Super Bowls. It means after two years in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers now will have to find his replacement.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO