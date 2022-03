The Detroit Pistons will take on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Pistons-Raptors prediction and pick. These teams have had very different seasons so far. The Pistons have of course been one of the worst teams in the NBA, earning a 15-47 record. This was also going to be a rebuilding season for Detroit, so it’s not all that surprising. Toronto, on the other hand, would scrape their way into the playoffs if they started today. The Raptors are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-27 record, and they just notched two huge wins. Toronto managed to beat the Brooklyn Nets twice in a row, which should give them plenty of confidence heading into this matchup with the Pistons.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO