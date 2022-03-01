ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Westerns that made the most money at the box office

By Brian Budzynski
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsidered by many to be the most “American” of film genres, Westerns...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Uncharted Tops The Weekend Box Office

Following the ongoing success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, another Tom Holland film brought audiences to the theaters, as Uncharted topped the weekend box office. Deadline reports that Uncharted and Channing Tatum’s Dog, which claimed the number two spot, exceeded market expectations. “It’s the first time two movies have...
MOVIES
Bay News 9

'Uncharted' opens atop box office with $44.1M

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — "Uncharted" is on course for a big President's Day weekend, opening with $44.1 million Friday through Sunday to lead all films in North America, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The adventure film — based on a video game and starring Tom Holland of "Spider-Man"...
MOVIES
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tom Holland and 'Uncharted' stay No. 1 at box office

NEW YORK – For the eighth time in the last two and a half months, a movie starring Tom Holland is No. 1 at the box office. The Sony Pictures videogame adaptation “Uncharted," starring Holland and Mark Wahlberg, led ticket sales for its second weekend of release with $23.3 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.
MOVIES
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westerns#American
Deadline

Four Original ‘Christmas Story’ Castmembers Join Peter Billingsley In HBO Max Sequel From Warner Bros. & Legendary

EXCLUSIVE: A Christmas Story Christmas, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s sequel to A Christmas Story for HBO Max, continues to ramp up its cast, adding four actors from the original 1983 film: Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and R.D. Robb (Schwartz). The film follows an adult Ralphie (Peter Billingsley, reprising his starring role) in the 1970s as he returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention-to-real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's New Action Movie Is Already Topping the Charts

The new Netflix original film Fistful of Vengeance is dominating the charts this weekend just days after its release. The supernatural action movie dropped worldwide on Thursday, Feb. 17 and at the time of this writing, it is holding strong on the unofficial Top 10 list on Flix Patrol. Chances seem good that it will land on Netflix's official Top 10 lists next week.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Warner Bros. Says It Never Promised ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Would Be Only in Theaters

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. argues in new court filings that it never agreed to an exclusively theatrical release for “The Matrix Resurrections,” and that Village Roadshow still owes $112.5 million in production expenses on the project. The studio is responding to a lawsuit filed last week, in which Village Roadshow alleged that Warner Bros. had breached its co-financing agreement by releasing the film simultaneously on HBO Max. Village Roadshow accused Warner Bros. of deliberately sabotaging the film’s box office in order to drive subscribers to the streaming service. Scarlett Johansson made a nearly identical argument in her...
MOVIES
Vulture

Alan Ladd Jr., Producer Involved in 14 Best Picture Nominees, Dead at 84

Alan Ladd Jr., the producer who green-lit Star Wars and worked on 14 Best Picture–nominated films, has died. He was 84. Ladd was known for being a stand-up guy and an all-around nice fellow. “There are snakes in this business and then there’s Alan Ladd,” director Richard Donner was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. Ladd’s daughter broke the news in a Facebook post. No cause of death was given.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

The Book of Boba Fett seems to have gotten bored with its own premise -- that's why it has pivoted to The Mandalorian

As Jackson McHenry put it, "this feels like a show that was a cool pitch in some boardroom — 'We have a hit show about a character inspired by Boba Fett. What if we cut to the chase and have a show about Boba himself?' — in search of a more genuine reason to exist. Temuera Morrison does good, imposing work as Boba, and I like his insistence in interviews that he didn’t want the character to talk too much, but it’s tough to spin a show around a character who was most interesting as a mysterious, imposing presence. The more you explain Boba’s backstory, the less I want to know. The show itself seems to have gotten bored with its own premise and shifted over to checking in on Mandalorian characters. Typically, I love to see Baby Yoda in any form, but it’s tiresome to see Boba deal with him alongside a very CGI-faced Luke Skywalker, who, to me, will never emerge from the uncanny valley and has a voice that makes him sound like Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio. That issue is compounded by the fact that most of Boba takes place, yet again, on Tatooine, a planet with a desert environment that is iconically Star Wars but we’ve also seen many times over. Boba Fett gestures toward a few new ideas about the planet, namely some sort of past involving plentiful oceans, but otherwise, we’ve been over these Mos cities and moisture farms already. It feels a little like watching your over-the-hill uncle describe his favorite high-school stories over and over. Like Anakin Skywalker, I hate sand!"
MOVIES
Midland Daily News

Cuddle up to the Boyfriend Pillow on those lonely cold nights

If you’ve been having a little trouble falling asleep for some reason (it’s not like there’s anything going on in the world!), the oddly named but top-rated Boyfriend Pillow can offer you an arm of support and comfort — and currently, it’s $10 off on Amazon.
SHOPPING
Deadline

Broadway Box Office Up 5% To $23M In Latest Week Of Post-Omicron-Surge Rebound

Click here to read the full article. Broadway continued its 2022 rebound last week, with 92% of available seats filled and box office receipts climbing 5% over the previous week to $23,004,259. Total attendance for the 19 Broadway productions during the week ending Feb. 27 was 177,701, a 3% increase over the previous week. The average ticket price was a robust $129. The $23M total tally for the 19 shows bested the previous week’s $21M, becoming the highest figure since the $26M take of the final week in December, when premium holiday seats provided a boost. The 92%-seats-filled figure shows a big...
MOVIES
Midland Daily News

Video: Manistee store is one of the last Wescos to make prune paczki

MANISTEE TWP. — Birthday cake, Holland creme, strawberry and cherry — these are some of the flavors of paczki that are made at the Wesco on Parkdale Avenue in Manistee Township. This location is also the last of the Wescos in the area that makes prune-flavored paczki, according...
MANISTEE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy