‘Great progress’ in Marshall Fire analysis

LAKEWOOD, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Researchers who are studying the devastating Marshall Fire have conducted more than 50 interviews as part of their facilitated learning analysis, launched in January.

“It will be several more weeks, potentially months before the final product is available for public distribution,” Caley Pruitt, a public information officer for Colorado’s Division of Fire Prevention and Control said.

Pruitt said the team, which is made up of seven specialists, is making “great progress.”

The group includes four professionals from the United States Forest Service, serving as team leads, subject matter experts, and writers/editors. The group also includes experts from the Division of Fire Prevention and Control, the Spokane County Fire Department, a retired expert from the North-West Fire District, and a nonaffiliated expert who is also working as a writer/editor.

The team is “utilizing multiple data streams and are working with multiple groups to weave together a coherent narrative,” Pruitt said. “The process is time-consuming; but the products will aid in understanding, comprehension, and sharing of the lessons learned in a highly dynamic event.”

Currently, there is no update on the causes of the Marshall Fire .

