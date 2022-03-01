ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

‘Great progress’ in Marshall Fire analysis

By Lori Jane Gliha
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9qLY_0eSYrSCq00

LAKEWOOD, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Researchers who are studying the devastating Marshall Fire have conducted more than 50 interviews as part of their facilitated learning analysis, launched in January.

“It will be several more weeks, potentially months before the final product is available for public distribution,” Caley Pruitt, a public information officer for Colorado’s Division of Fire Prevention and Control said.

Pruitt said the team, which is made up of seven specialists, is making “great progress.”

Family fighting to remain in RVs on fire-damaged property

The group includes four professionals from the United States Forest Service, serving as team leads, subject matter experts, and writers/editors. The group also includes experts from the Division of Fire Prevention and Control, the Spokane County Fire Department, a retired expert from the North-West Fire District, and a nonaffiliated expert who is also working as a writer/editor.

The team is “utilizing multiple data streams and are working with multiple groups to weave together a coherent narrative,” Pruitt said. “The process is time-consuming; but the products will aid in understanding, comprehension, and sharing of the lessons learned in a highly dynamic event.”

Currently, there is no update on the causes of the Marshall Fire .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Lakewood, CO
Lakewood, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdvr#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

Making turns for Colorado kids

A local non-profit organization, Invest in Kids is getting ready to kick off it’s 23rd annual fundraiser all benefiting Colorado kids. The 2022 Invest in Kids Jane-A-Thon is the longest running, true-to-Colorado ski and snowboard fundraising event, will be held on March 4-5 at Mary Jane. Lisa Hill says this fundraiser is raise fund to help improve […]
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy