ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Auditor: Iowa Gov. Reynolds must return $450K in COVID funds

By DAVID PITT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HjgJX_0eSYr9lW00
1 of 2

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s state auditor has again called for Gov. Kim Reynolds to return nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds that were used to pay for 21 governor’s office staff members for three months in 2020.

Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, released a report Tuesday that repeated his recommendation from October 2020 and last December that the funds were improperly used and should be returned.

Sand said in December that the Republican governor not only misspent the federal money but tried to conceal it by passing it through the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

After that report was released, Sand said he finally received in December a 159-page packet of information he had sought repeatedly from the governor’s office to justify use of federal pandemic emergency money for her staff’s salaries.

After reviewing the documentation, he said his recommendation to return the $448,448 remains the same.

The governor’s staff salaries had already been considered in creating her budget prior to the pandemic, making them ineligible for payment out of the federal pandemic relief money, he said. Reynolds paid salaries for 21 staff members — including her spokesman, a lawyer and her chief of staff — from March 15 to June 30, 2020, out of federal funds.

Alex Murphy, a spokesman for Reynolds, has said Reynolds’ staff members spent most of their time responding to the pandemic during the months in question. He said many members of her staff worked seven days a week out of the State Emergency Operation Center to provide direct support to Iowans.

He did not immediately respond to a message Tuesday.

Reynolds said at a news conference in September 2020 that she believed the federal coronavirus relief law allowed salaries to be paid for workers whose job requirements were significantly changed due to the pandemic.

In addition to being unpersuaded by the documentation, the governor’s office also missed the deadline established by the U.S. Department of Treasury to provide documentation to the auditor to justify the expenditure, Sand said. Treasury officials told the Reynolds administration last November that failure to provide documentation upon request of the auditor can result in noncompliance, which can require repayment of improperly used federal funding.

In November, a spokesman for the Treasury Office of Inspector General told The Associated Press that the office had not initiated an audit of the governor’s office salaries and was awaiting “resolution of this matter between the Iowa State Auditor and the Governor’s Office.”

Rich Delmar, deputy inspector general in the Department of the Treasury, said the state auditor “will assess the adequacy and sufficiency of supporting documentation as part of its audit.” He said the auditor may review additional documentation to determine if it is sufficient to uphold the spending.

Sand concluded after receiving documentation from the governor’s office that the money should be returned.

Delmar did not immediately respond to a message Tuesday.

Sand said during his review of the state’s payroll system that it was unclear why Reynolds had to take federal money to pay the salaries.

In December 2020, Reynolds had to return $21 million in COVID-19 relief money after using it to upgrade an outdated state information technology system; U.S. Treasury officials determined the payments were not allowed expenditures under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Comments / 62

Roger Houston
2d ago

there goes that tax cut! Wait, the flat tax will go into effect, saving the rich, but sales tax will increase making the poor poorer.

Reply(1)
45
Lisa Swartwood
2d ago

WE all need to VOTE Covid KIM out this fall!! SHE'S the worst governor Iowa has ever seen!! she also misplaced the money & is so dishonest about the whole thing... please vote no in November!!

Reply(3)
41
Ed Sorensen
2d ago

She is a crook. Now we know how she cooks the books. Saying what a great job she's doing with the cash on the books. I think she's worse than Trump.

Reply
36
Related
The Associated Press

Madigan’s not on the ballot, but will loom large in election

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A stunning federal indictment this week all but ensures that one of the more prominent politicians in this fall’s election won’t be on the ballot. But that likely won’t stop Republicans from using Michael Madigan’s grim-faced likeness in an effort to taint Democrats after the ex-House speaker was charged with 22 counts of racketeering and bribery.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Rob Sand
The Associated Press

Honduras prosecutor: Ex-president’s offices swept of papers

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — An anti-corruption team from Honduras’ Attorney General’s Office visited presidential offices a week after President Juan Orlando Hernández stepped down and found paper shredders and none of the financial documents they were looking for, the chief of the investigators said Thursday. Hernández...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

783K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy