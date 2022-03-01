ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Snl Skits Recent at Best

Berkeley Voice
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest best Tips and References website . Search anything about best Ideas in this website. Best Snl Skits Recent. The best saturday night live sketches of the '00s brought us some of the funniest, wackiest and most memorable moments and characters to ever grace the saturday night live stage. Dad kyle...

www.contracostatimes.com

Finger Lakes Times

Cupid Shuffle - SNL

A man (John Mulaney) accompanies his wife (Ego Nwodim) to her family reunion. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #JohnMulaney #LCDSoundsystem #SNL47.
TV & VIDEOS
Boston

‘SNL’ recap: The best moments from John Mulaney’s episode

The comedian joined the illustrious "Saturday Night Live" five-timers club, with guests like Conan O'Brien and Steve Martin on hand to welcome him. Even with a newborn son to take care of, John Mulaney had plenty of energy while hosting the newest episode of “SNL.”. The comedian joined the...
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

Best SNL Celebrity Hosts of All Time

Few shows in television history have had the lifespan of “Saturday Night Live.” The sketch-comedy show has been a fixture on Saturday night for 46 years, boosting the careers of Eddie Murphy, Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, Tina Fey, Kate McKinnon, and John Belushi. A unique feature of the show has been its celebrity guest host. […]
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

10 TV Shows That Were Almost Immediately Canceled

Bringing a television show to the air is one of the hardest achievements to accomplish in the entertainment industry. It takes so much effort to write a script, cast, film, direct and produce just to complete a pilot episode. Even then, network executives still need to approve the pilot and schedule the show. It's one reason why even a low-rated series will get the chance to have all its episodes air even if it's about to be canceled. There have still been some extreme cases of a show getting canceled quickly, or pulled from the airwaves and moved to another venue.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Why Was Pete Davidson Absent From 'SNL' Recently? Don't Worry, He Has a Great Reason

The comedian-slash-cultural phenomenon Pete Davidson gave fans something to talk about when he was notably absent from a recent episode of Saturday Night Live. Previously, fans speculated he was leaving the show after eight years, but not all is as it appears. Thankfully, Pete had a good reason for his absence. For anyone wondering, "why was Pete not on SNL?" Read on for the answer.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
ETOnline.com

Joy Behar Takes a Tumble Live on 'The View'

Joy Behar started her day with a little tumble. On Thursday, The View co-host missed a step and took a slight fall during the opening segment of the show. As Behar and her co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines made their way to their revolving seats, the camera cut to the clapping audience, before panning back to the women, and a producer, helping Behar off the floor.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

Where and When to Watch New Episodes of 1883

1883's 10-episode first season rides on this weekend. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in late 2021 and became the biggest show yet for Paramount+. Last week's episode saw us check in with Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) after the traumatic events of Episode 5 and gave us a deeper look at Thomas' (LaMonica Garrett) new romance. In the upcoming episode, the Duttons and their caravan have more dangerous weather to contend with on their way west. And we thought treacherous rivers were harrowing enough!
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Today, February 16

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Inventing Anna, Love Is Blind, and Sweet Magnolias. Yesterday Netflix released its Global Weekly Top 10 for the week of Feb. 7-13, and the list is topped by Inventing Anna, the Shonda Rhimes-produced limited series about New York City scam icon Anna Delvey, who convinced people who should have known better that she was a German heiress. The show was watched for a cumulative 77.3 million hours, the best performance for an English-language show since Inventing Anna star Julia Garner's other show, Ozark, reached the peak of its binge-watch moment a couple weeks ago. It's still No. 1 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Shows list as of Wednesday, Feb. 16. It's followed in the top 5 by the same lineup from yesterday and Monday: reality dating show Love Is Blind at No. 2, romance drama Sweet Magnolias at No. 3, Korean zombie thriller All Of Us Are Dead — which is the most globally popular Netflix Original of 2022 so far by a considerable margin, and the third-most-watched show not in English in Netflix history — at No. 4, and crime thriller Ozark at No. 5.
TV SERIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Reveal of Ashland’s ‘Repulsive’ Lie May Set in Motion a Whodunit for the Ages

Young & Restless just gave us a huge hint as to where the Locke Ness Monster’s story is headed. There’s a good reason Young & Restless viewers let out an audible gasp when Michael confirmed Victor’s (and our) worst suspicions — Ashland Locke had faked his terminal cancer in order to dupe Victoria and worm his way into power at Newman Enterprises — as much as we always knew it was a possibility, it’s absolutely heinous and despicable!
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Dark Tower Movie Was More Disappointing Than Avatar: The Last Airbender's Movie, And Nobody Will Convince Me Otherwise

Being a mega fan of a property sucks. Yes, there’s the whole toxic fandom aspect of loving a franchise, as that’s a thing. But no, the aspect of fandom that I’m about to talk about might seem like a blessing at first, when in actuality, it’s a curse. And the aspect I’m talking about is the inevitable movie adaptation. Yes, you know where I’m heading with this. At best, you end up getting modern classics like the Harry Potter movies, but at worst, you end up getting dreck like Avatar: The Last Airbender, or the Stephen King-adapted, The Dark Tower Movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES

