Local 1056 Bus Operator Talks COVID and Bus Safety

By Silver Krieger
 3 days ago

New York, NY — Amalgamated Transit Local #1056 represents Bus Operators and Maintainers supporting routes within Queens, Bronx and Manhattan. Membership stands at 1,800. Covid hit the local hard, claiming the lives of 12 members. More than 250 contracted the virus — 15 of them contracted it...

