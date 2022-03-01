ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri has only met minority participation goal for contracts four times in 30 years

By Rebecca Rivas
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0un086_0eSYq1b500

Every year, Missouri makes what it calls a “feasible effort” at spending 10% of state agencies’ expenditures with minority-owned businesses.

In the past three decades, the state has only reached that goal four times.

In fiscal year 2021, minority contractors earned 8.2% of the $1.5 billion that Missouri spent in contracts, according to an annual report from the Office of Equal Opportunity. Women-owned businesses accounted for 3.5%.

In order for Missouri to be able to mandate minority participation goals on contracts — as the cities of St. Louis and Kansas City do to varying degrees — the state must conduct a “disparity study” every five years to stave off court challenges.

But it’s been eight years since the last study was conducted.

“It’s imperative to keep track of what we’re doing,” said Rep. Ashley Bland-Manlove, a Kansas City Democrat and president of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus. “This is money, so this is accounting. I need all the details filled in.”

Bland-Manlove was among the Black legislators who pushed last session to secure $500,000 for the state’s third disparity study — which will investigate if Missouri is once again failing to equitably employ minority-owned and women-owned businesses.

On Jan. 31 , the state announced that University of Missouri-Kansas City has been tasked with completing the study by June 30.

The 2014 study found “extensive evidence that discrimination on the basis of race and gender continues to operate in Missouri’s markets.”

It recommended the state make a number of changes, including paying minority contractors sooner, bidding out smaller contracts and conducting more outreach with minority and women business owners.

The upcoming disparity study came up during a recent hearing of the House Special Committee for Urban Issues, where Republican Rep. Rudy Veit of Wardsville​​ said he’s been watching the state’s inclusion efforts since the 1980s and the same issues seem to persist.

“Has there been progress made or are we just reinventing the old wheel?” Veit asked representatives from the state’s Office for Equal Opportunity .

The OEO representatives told Veit to look at their annual reports.

Corey Bolton, director of the Office of Equal Opportunity, declined an interview request. But a spokesman for the office said in an email that since the 2014 study the state “has worked to improve overall support services as it relates to the applicant experience and certification processing times.”

How we got here

Missouri first established minority participation goals on state construction projects in 1984, after the federal government passed its requirements on the Department of Transportation contracts in 1980.

But it wasn’t difficult for white-owned businesses to get exemptions for the goals.

A 1989 St. Louis Post-Dispatch investigation found that 68% of state construction contracts between 1987 and 1988 were exempt from achieving the inclusion goals. And that year, minority businesses earned $3.7 million out of $352.8 million in construction contracts, and women-owned businesses earned $5.8 million.

In 1990, led by state Sens Phil B. Curls of Kansas City and J.B. Banks of St. Louis, the legislature passed a bill directing the Office of Administration to implement a plan aimed at increasing minority participation. It also ordered a study to look at potential disparities in how the state awards its contracts.

Four years later, then-Gov. Mel Carnahan’s administration analyzed how much MBEs and WBEs earned on agency contracts between 1989 and 1994 and found that less than 1% of those contract dollars went to MBEs and only 2.2% to WBEs.

And the study found the state’s minority- and women-owned businesses were capable of completing much more work than that.

So in 1998, Carnahan signed an executive order to “remedy discrimination” and require minority participation on contracts more than $100,000, with an overall goal of 10% MBE and 5% WBE participation for all purchases. The order also authorized state procurement officers to set a higher “desired goal” – 20% MBE and 10% WBE – if the study found that a certain contract had more minorities available in that industry.

But that all came to a halt in 2004, after a white-owned business sued the state in federal court.

A Colorado-based corporation called Behavioral Interventions Inc. lost a state contract providing electronic monitoring services for correctional facilities because it couldn’t find a minority subcontractor to meet the desired goal of 20% MBE.

The company sued, alleging the state’s inclusion program was unlawful because there was no current data showing a disparity in how the state awarded contracts. The last disparity study had been published in 1997, but the data cited in the study was 10-15 years old, according to the lawsuit.

The state settled with the corporation, after the judge said the program would not likely withstand an appeal with the study’s outdated information.

Citing the judge’s opinion in the Behavioral Interventions case, then-Gov. Matt Blunt signed an executive order in 2005 that made those goals “flexible,” and Missouri has not made the goals mandatory since.

And without those mandates, “we don’t have a program,” said Sen. Barbara Washington, D-Kansas City.

Kansas City has an annual goal of achieving 14.7% MBE and 14.4% WBE on all city contracts, but individual contracting goals are “flexible” and established on a case-by-case basis.

In the City of St. Louis , professional service contracts are set at 25% MBE and 5% WBE. For construction projects, it’s at least 21% African-American owned business, 2% Hispanic-American owned business, 0.5% Asian American-owned business, 0.5% Native American-owned business participation and 11% certified women-owned business participation.

Both cities’ goals were established based on the findings of disparity studies.

Yaphett El-Amin served as a state representative at the time of the 2004 lawsuit and fought to ensure that it didn’t completely shut down all attempts at minority participation.

“We knew…it could eliminate diversity goals and cost minority contractors and female businesses millions of dollars,” said El-Amin.

Since 2008, El-Amin has served as executive director of MOKAN Construction and Contractors Assistance Center, a non-profit that assists and advocates for minority- and women-owned firms.

“We still continue to swim upstream relative to diversity and inclusion,” she said. “We continue to always have disparity studies show that there is still a disparity. The whole goal of the disparity programs is to eliminate the disparity and get to a point where you don’t have goals anymore.”

Heated debate for funds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7dta_0eSYq1b500

State Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis, speaks during a new conference by Democrats about state budget issues (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent).

Many local governments and public agencies started conducting disparity studies after the 1989 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the case of City of Richmond v. J.A. Croson Co.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the City of Richmond’s minority participation program for municipal contracts was unconstitutional after finding that the city failed to identify a substantial need to level the playing field for minorities and women business owners.

Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis City, said the debate in the House Budget committee meetings last session to secure the $500,000 for the disparity study was heated.

“It got heavy for a moment…because of us advocating for the data,” Bosley said. “You had individuals who didn’t want to see that happen and called it ‘cancel culture.’”

However, the data is necessary to pass legislation that will mandate participation goals, if the study shows that disparities still exist, Washington said.

“We want to help our businesses and entities in Missouri be able to get a piece of that pie, so that things are fair,” Washington said. “It encourages people to come to our state.”

According to the state’s announcement of the study, UMKC will be holding public meetings and inviting firms, stakeholders and organizations to attend. The first meeting is scheduled for March 16 at 10 a.m. at the Truman Building in Jefferson City, and people and companies can attend in person or via Zoom.

The UMKC team will be asking attendees to help identify barriers to earning state contracts.

Previous studies cited several challenges, including late payments, bonding and insurance issues, harassment and retaliation and the “good ole boy network barrier.”

Since the 2014 study was released, the Office of Equal Opportunity said it has created the ACCESS program, which connects certified MBEs and WBEs with information, resources and capital. The “Up2$10K” program encourages M/WBEs and departments to build procurement relationships through opportunities under $10,000.

“This program allows M/WBEs the chance to increase their knowledge of state/department procurement practices which leads to better understanding and engagement,” according to the office’s spokesperson.

In their annual reports, the Office of Equal Opportunity includes the total amount that MBEs and WBEs earned on state contracts each year. However, the office doesn’t track or report expenditures by company, a spokesman said.

The Independent found that in Missouri, more than 60% of the $123.2 million that state awarded to minority-owned enterprises, or MBEs, went to a corporation in New Jersey. In fact, several minority businesses that the state regularly contracts with aren’t based in Missouri, or even in the country.

For many years, a St. Louis-based and Black-owned business, World Wide Technology, had Missouri’s largest MBE contract. But in 2018, the state awarded the IT contract to SHI International Corp., an Asian-owned firm in New Jersey that is one of the country’s largest minority and women-owned businesses.

According to the state’s accountability portal , SHI International earned $74.8 million in fiscal year 2021.

“We want to create a workforce that is here in Missouri,” Bosley said. “We are trying to put Missourians to work – no offense to New Jersey or Texas or any other out-of-state business.”

The post Missouri has only met minority participation goal for contracts four times in 30 years appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 3

Related
Missouri Independent

Bill that would decriminalize needle exchange programs passes Missouri Senate committee

A bill that would decriminalize needle exchange programs that aim to reduce the spread of infectious diseases was voted out of the Senate General Laws Committee Tuesday. Needle exchange programs allow drug users to swap out used syringes with clean, new ones in an effort to decrease the chances of contracting or spreading diseases like […] The post Bill that would decriminalize needle exchange programs passes Missouri Senate committee appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Push for expanded Missouri gambling puts casinos, video operators in opposing camps

Approving video lottery would produce more than 10 times the new state revenue of sports wagering and drive cash-prize video games of debated legality out of Missouri, a newly updated report contends. The report, prepared by Morowitz Gaming Advisors LLC and Global Gaming & Hospitality Capital Advisors LLC and paid for by companies that hope […] The post Push for expanded Missouri gambling puts casinos, video operators in opposing camps appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri spent $25 million to aid hospitals. Contract marked by no-shows, high costs

SLSCO, a Texas-based construction company, made lofty promises to Missouri’s state health department over the summer that, if hired, it could immediately send hundreds of healthcare workers to aid struggling hospitals. As evidence, the company pointed to filling a request within 36 hours for 200 intensive care unit nurses and staff in California, and indicated […] The post Missouri spent $25 million to aid hospitals. Contract marked by no-shows, high costs appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

House grants initial approval to bill that would allow prison nurseries in Missouri

The House gave initial approval Wednesday to a bill that would allow newborns to remain with their incarcerated mothers for the first year-and-a-half of the baby’s life. The bill would permit the Missouri Department of Corrections to establish nurseries within the state’s correctional facilities, allowing children born to incarcerated women to stay with their mothers […] The post House grants initial approval to bill that would allow prison nurseries in Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Missouri Independent

Missouri governor picks new acting health director after ouster of his original choice

Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that Missouri health department veteran Paula Nickelson will be the agency’s new acting director, after his original pick for the job was ousted by conservative lawmakers and Missourians opposed to mandates. Nickelson, a longtime Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services employee, will assume the role of acting health director […] The post Missouri governor picks new acting health director after ouster of his original choice appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Treasurer calls on Missouri pension funds to sell Russian investments in wake of Ukraine war

State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick wants Missouri to join other states that are dumping Russian investments from retirement funds. In a news release Tuesday, Fitzpatrick called for an emergency meeting of the Missouri State Employees Retirement System (MOSERS) Board of Trustees for votes to block future purchases of Russian securities and consider how to divest from […] The post Treasurer calls on Missouri pension funds to sell Russian investments in wake of Ukraine war appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Change to bill cutting Missouri sales tax on food transformed it into massive tax hike

With a change of just a few words, a bill to expand the sales tax exemption for food purchases became a bill virtually ending the exemption, infuriating its sponsor and forcing a Missouri House committee to give it another look. On Monday, the House Rules – Administrative Oversight Committee voted to send state Rep. Mary […] The post Change to bill cutting Missouri sales tax on food transformed it into massive tax hike appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Parson digs in against evidence absolving reporter he accused of being a ‘hacker’

Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday once again refused to accept the conclusions of an investigation by the highway patrol and Cole County prosecutor surrounding a reporter who uncovered a security flaw in a state website.  Speaking to a gathering of reporters and editors in the governor’s mansion for Missouri Press Association Day, Parson restated his […] The post Parson digs in against evidence absolving reporter he accused of being a ‘hacker’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
COLE COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Veit
Missouri Independent

Reminder: Eric Greitens was never exonerated | Opinion

As the race to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt continues to heat up, it’s important to remind the public that disgraced former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has not been “completely exonerated,” as he often likes to profess. To review: in January 2018, Greitens admitted to having an extramarital affair and was subsequently investigated for blackmail and assault. The following month, he was formally charged, and […] The post Reminder: Eric Greitens was never exonerated | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Sheltered workshop or community jobs? Missouri debates disabled adults in the workforce

This story was originally published by The Kansas City Beacon. Robert Petrie takes pride in his job. The 38-year-old started working as a Walmart cart attendant in Sedalia, Missouri, nearly two years ago. He made the move when he said his old job with McDonald’s wasn’t challenging enough anymore – the same reason he decided […] The post Sheltered workshop or community jobs? Missouri debates disabled adults in the workforce appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Judges must produce Missouri Senate map before candidate filing closes

Local election officials want new state Senate district maps as soon as possible, Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller told the Judicial Redistricting Commission Friday. But when the panel’s public hearing was over, no one would say when it must be finished. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office provided clarity a few hours later – the […] The post Judges must produce Missouri Senate map before candidate filing closes appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Biden in State of the Union urges ‘unmistakable’ support for democracy in Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night to reassert America as a leading global voice for democracy and condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for starting an “unprovoked” war in Ukraine. “Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for […] The post Biden in State of the Union urges ‘unmistakable’ support for democracy in Ukraine appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Democrat#Republican
Missouri Independent

St. Louis tries to block lawsuit against police officers from going to trial

The City of St. Louis is asking a panel of federal judges to reconsider a January decision to allow a lawsuit against city police officers to go to trial.  Short of that, the city is asking for a rehearing in front of the entire U.S. District Court of Appeals for the Eighth District to stop […] The post St. Louis tries to block lawsuit against police officers from going to trial appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with top members of U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON — U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson began the arduous Senate confirmation process Wednesday, meeting on Capitol Hill with four key senators. Jackson, who would become the first Black woman on the court if confirmed, started her morning with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat. Schumer said he expects Republicans […] The post Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with top members of U.S. Senate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
WASHINGTON, DC
Missouri Independent

MOSERS board votes to divest pension fund of Russia-linked investments

The Missouri State Employees Retirement fund will dump investments tied to Russia and bar investment managers from making future purchases of Russian securities, the Board of Trustees decided Thursday. The board held a special meeting in response to the call from state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick to divest. After a brief discussion, including a presentation from […] The post MOSERS board votes to divest pension fund of Russia-linked investments appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

It’s time Missouri lawmakers close the domestic violence gun loophole | Opinion

Missouri continuously ranks in the top 10 of states for gun violence deaths and the number of women killed by their partners.  Domestic violence hotlines throughout Missouri receive on average about 200 calls a day, and in 2020 nearly 30,000 individuals received services through the state’s domestic violence programs. The numbers are staggering, yet Missouri […] The post It’s time Missouri lawmakers close the domestic violence gun loophole | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Missouri Independent

Missouri Senate passes $4.6B spending bill with pay raises, federal school funds

With a deadline looming that could cost Missouri almost $2 billion in federal education aid, the bill to distribute the money passed the state Senate on Wednesday after Democrats slammed a zero-dollar funding line as a partisan attack on Planned Parenthood. The $4.6 billion spending bill approved on a 25-7 vote is the first legislation […] The post Missouri Senate passes $4.6B spending bill with pay raises, federal school funds appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Governor signs $4.6B spending plan, House approves bill targeting Medicaid expansion

The first bill sent to Gov. Mike Parson from this year’s legislative session includes a pay raise for state employees, money to fund Medicaid through the end of the fiscal year and federal COVID-19 recovery funding for schools. The Missouri House on Thursday voted 133-12 to pass the $4.6 billion supplemental spending bill approved Wednesday […] The post Governor signs $4.6B spending plan, House approves bill targeting Medicaid expansion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Federal lawsuit targets Missouri’s ‘dysfunctional’ food assistance program

Mary Holmes, a 55-year-old St. Louis resident with cancer and other health challenges, says she has struggled to put food on the table for more than a month. Holmes relies on food assistance, but she hasn’t been able to get through the state’s call center line to maintain her federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) […] The post Federal lawsuit targets Missouri’s ‘dysfunctional’ food assistance program appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Beef processing facility near KC in violation of Missouri regulations for polluting waters

A beef processing facility 40 miles southeast of downtown Kansas City polluted at least a mile of nearby streams and allowed septic tanks of sewage and entrails to overflow, state regulators found this month.  The facility, the former site of a beef operation that neighbors felt threatened a nearby botanical garden, was referred on Feb. […] The post Beef processing facility near KC in violation of Missouri regulations for polluting waters appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

4K+
Followers
882
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy