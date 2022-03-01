ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Driving assistance radar processing from Green Hills and NXP

By Steve Bush
 2 days ago

NXP is providing the hardware: the 16nm S32R45 imaging radar processor, while Green Hills is providing its Integrity real-time operating system (RTOS) and software development tools. "Common software and hardware architecture spanning the S32R45 and S32R41 radar processors enables OEMs...

