School Official Allegedly Forced Students to Strip Down as She Searched Them for Vapes
By Zoe Richards
TheDailyBeast
2 days ago
A Wisconsin superintendent faces charges after she allegedly held six girls in a high school bathroom and told them to strip down while she checked to see if they were hiding vaping devices. Oconto County District Attorney Edward Burke announced Monday that Suring Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Casper, 51,...
Police said that they found a teen who ran away from home after meeting a Georgia man on a gaming app for kids. “We’re truly lucky we found this young girl and she was alive,” Captain John Ivey said during a press conference Wednesday. Howard Graham, 33, was arrested this week in connection with her disappearance and is facing sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape charges after allegedly coaxing the Topeka teen into sneaking out of the house on Feb. 20, two days after connecting on the Roblox app, authorities said. The girl sent a message to her mother on Feb. 24, sharing the address of a store where she had been taken, Ivey said, helping cops to find her.
A North Carolina school bus driver has been suspended for allegedly paying kids $5 in exchange for saliva swabs from their mouthes. Three families initially came forward to local network WSOC-TV on Monday with the extremely bizarre allegations. Now the number of families has risen to 12 and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials are trying to track down every child on the driver’s routes, WSOC-TV reports. The driver asked kids for personal information along with a mouth swab, calling it a COVID test, even though that’s not how COVID tests are done. “Nothing about this makes sense to me as a normal protocol. To me, it doesn’t sound like COVID-19 tests,” school board member Rhonda Cheek said.
Two preteen girls in Indiana were arrested after allegedly unleashing a violent assault on another girl at a sleepover. One of the girls suspected of the assault was charged with criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office said.
A Pennsylvania man awaiting sentencing for his role in the Capitol riot died last week by suicide, according to his obituary. “Matthew Lawrence Perna died on February 25, 2022 of a broken heart,” his family wrote. “His community (which he loved), his country, and the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life.” Perna, 37, pleaded guilty late last year to four charges related to the insurrection, including one felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding. Perna entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, filming with his phone and chanting, “U.S.A.!” His family said in his obituary that he had attended the rally and riot to “peacefully stand up for his beliefs.” Perna was set to be sentenced April 1, and faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, according to The Independent. “The constant delays in hearings and postponements dragged out for over a year,” his family wrote. “Because of this, Matt's heart broke and his spirit died and many people are responsible for the pain he endured.”
The mom and grandma of missing 6-year-old Summer Wells have addressed accusations by the Hawkins County sheriff that the little girl’s family is “not cooperating right now” with authorities and have lawyered up. Wells’ mother, Candus Bly, told News Channel 11 that she could not speak for her daughter’s father, Don Wells, but clarified that she was still cooperating with law enforcement and had not sought out lawyers. Wells has been missing since June 15. Wells’ grandmother, Candus Harer, also spoke with News Channel 11, noting how awful the ordeal has been in light of the fact that her own daughter, Rose Marie Bly, has been missing for 12 years. “It’s heartbreaking and to have to go through it again with my granddaughter Summer… it’s the not knowing … it’s what tears us up,” she said. As for Don Wells—who is currently behind bars on a DUI charge—she said, “Don and I don’t always see eye to eye but what son-in-law does see eye to eye with his mother-in-law? But we get along, we’re not down each other’s throats or anything but we get along.”
UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez—who was charged with attempted murder in San Jose, California, earlier this week—allegedly shot at a man who’s been charged with sexually abusing the fighter’s close relative at a home daycare, according to The Mercury News. Velasquez allegedly shot at a car carrying the alleged molester, 43-year-old Harry Eugene Goularte, and two others, and ended up striking Goularte’s stepfather, who suffered non-fatal injuries, according to the report. Goularte was arraigned Friday on one felony count of “a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14.” Court documents say that the alleged abuse of the relative could have taken place “100 times.” Velasquez is still being held without bail for attempted murder.
PHILADELPHIA—Thomas “TJ” Siderio could not escape where he came from. That’s how one woman who described herself as a close family friend put it in an interview on Wednesday near the seventh grader’s school, hours after local police shot and killed him. Authorities said the incident began when cops took gunfire late Tuesday and pursued two people, one of whom was Siderio; the child was fatally shot once in the back as he fled.
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin is suing U.S. immigration authorities after the convicted swindler tested positive for coronavirus, claiming she was denied a COVID-19 booster while in a suburban New York lockup. In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of herself and three other inmates, Sorokin, 31, says she has “several medical conditions that make her vulnerable to serious illness or death from COVID-19, including a chronic kidney infection as well as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder,” adding that she received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April 2021. Since then, Sorokin, who is waiting for a judge to decide if she will be deported to Germany, claims to have “made multiple requests for a booster shot” which have all gone unheeded, leading to her getting the virus in January. She “feels that the staff have left her and other detainees unprotected in the facility,” the filing states, explaining that shd would like a booster ASAP. In a statement to Reuters, Sorokin said, “I joined this lawsuit because everyone who wants a booster shot to protect themselves should be able to get one.”
A JetBlue pilot from Florida was plucked from the cockpit of a plane just before it departed Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday morning after cops discovered his blood alcohol level was 0.17 percent, more than four times the legal level to fly. According to a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority spokesperson, James Clifton, 52, was heading through security when Transportation Security Administration agents noticed he seemed impaired. Cops later administered a Breathalyzer test that showed his soaring BAC level before taking Clifton into custody and releasing him to JetBlue security, the spokesperson said, adding that he could face federal charges. JetBlue Airways spokesman Derek Dombrowski said the company is “cooperating fully with law enforcement. We are also conducting our own internal investigation. The crewmember involved has been removed from his duties.”
Florida’s new surgeon general Joseph Lapado claimed on Thursday it was “a lie” that face masks have saved lives during the pandemic, and that any doctors who claim otherwise are “zombies.” A day after Gov. Ron DeSantis chastised students for wearing masks, Ladapo, barely able to contain his grin at a press conference with DeSantis, said that there was “no high-quality data” to support the idea that masking up saves lives. “It needs to stop and people need to unbelieve it,” he added. Ladapo, who made headlines earlier this month for refusing to disclose his vaccination status, said instead that “being as healthy as you can” was a better tactic for warding off the coronavirus. “Losing those extra pounds, eating a nutritious diet, keeping your vitamin D levels up, those things save lives,” he said. The surgeon general slammed “shaky studies” done by the CDC indicating otherwise, saying that medical professionals who promote masks must have “been taken over by zombies or something.”
A 30-year-old man with a lengthy criminal history pleaded guilty Thursday to fatally shooting Jacqueline Avant, philanthropist and wife of celebrated music mogul Clarence Avant, during a home invasion at the couple’s Beverly Hills mansion. Aariel Maynor was arrested hours after the Dec, 1 break-in, in the middle of a different burglary, having accidentally shot himself in the foot, according to police. A judge on Thursday noted that Maynor had been paroled in September last year, less than three months before Avant’s death. Maynor, appearing in court to change his plea, was in a wheelchair and wearing an anti-suicide smock, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles. He also admitted to shooting at a security guard, who was unharmed, with the same assault long barrel pistol he used to kill Avant, 81. Maynor also took the opportunity to admit guilt in two prior robbery convictions going back to 2013.
A South Carolina solicitor filed a complaint against a state judge affiliated with embattled lawyer Alex Murdaugh Tuesday, alleging the judge signed off on a private settlement to prevent the Murdaugh family’s finances from coming to light in a separate case related to his son’s fatal boat crash. According to the complaint, filed by 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe and obtained by The State, Judge Carmen Mullen signed off on a settlement to the heirs of Murdaugh housekeeper Gloria Satterfield knowing it would not be filed publicly in court, preventing those involved in the 2019 boat case—in which Murdaugh’s late son, Paul, was drunkenly involved—from gaining insight into the Murdaughs’ finances. That settlement came a month after Mullen recused herself from all matters involving the boat crash. “Judge Mullen’s pattern of alleged conduct threatens to erode public trust in our judiciary,” Pascoe wrote. “Impropriety and dishonesty by members of our State’s judiciary cause real harm to all South Carolinians.”
A California man who fatally shot his three young daughters and killed a fourth person before taking his own life during a supervised visit at a Sacramento church on Monday was legally barred from having a gun after his estranged partner got a restraining order to protect herself and the kids from him.
The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Texas after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered child-welfare workers to investigate the parents of trans children seeking gender-affirming medical procedures as potential “child abuse.” The lawsuit, filed on behalf of a family, alleges that a Jane Doe who works in child services was put on leave from her job on Feb. 23 after questioning the new directive. The day after she was placed on leave, the family was met by a child protective services investigator who said that “the sole allegation against Jane Doe and John Doe is that they have a transgender daughter and that their daughter may have been provided with medically necessary gender-affirming health care and is ‘currently transitioning from male to female,’” according to The New Republic. “No family should have to fear being torn apart because they are supporting their trans child,” ACLU policy strategist Adri Pérez said in a statement. “A week before an election, Gov. Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a partisan political attack that isn’t rooted in the needs of families, the evidence from doctors and the expertise from child welfare professionals.”
In an interview with The New York Times, a Black juror in the federal hate crimes trial against Ahmaud Arbery’s killers explained how the jury reached a verdict in just four hours, and why he burst into tears when it was read out. “Just seeing that it was so much hatred that they had, not only for Ahmaud, but to other people of the Black race,” Marcus Ransom said when explaining why he cried at the verdict. “It was a lot to take in.” Ransom, the jury foreman, said he also cried when prosecutors played a video share by one of the defendants with a friend that mocked a Black child as he danced. He described the jury’s deliberations as cordial, businesslike and undramatic. No one presented any passionate arguments for acquittal, and they simply went through the evidence to support each charge methodically and promptly, he said. Gregory and Travis McMichael and William Bryant were separately convicted of murder in a state trial.
Comments / 0