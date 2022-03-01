School Official Allegedly Forced Students to Strip Down as She Searched Them for Vapes

The mom and grandma of missing 6-year-old Summer Wells have addressed accusations by the Hawkins County sheriff that the little girl’s family is “not cooperating right now” with authorities and have lawyered up. Wells’ mother, Candus Bly, told News Channel 11 that she could not speak for her daughter’s father, Don Wells, but clarified that she was still cooperating with law enforcement and had not sought out lawyers. Wells has been missing since June 15. Wells’ grandmother, Candus Harer, also spoke with News Channel 11, noting how awful the ordeal has been in light of the fact that her own daughter, Rose Marie Bly, has been missing for 12 years. “It’s heartbreaking and to have to go through it again with my granddaughter Summer… it’s the not knowing … it’s what tears us up,” she said. As for Don Wells—who is currently behind bars on a DUI charge—she said, “Don and I don’t always see eye to eye but what son-in-law does see eye to eye with his mother-in-law? But we get along, we’re not down each other’s throats or anything but we get along.”

